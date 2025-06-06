Musto BR3 Offshore Pertex jacket review

The Musto BR3 Offshore jacket has a Pertex membrance which promises to be waterproof, windproof and breathable. Katy Stickland puts it to the test

Musto’s BR3 collection is intended for those who sail regularly, both inshore and offshore and is a step up from its BR2 range.

Designed to cope with the worst conditions at sea, whether passage making or racing, the BR3 Pertex Offshore Jacket is available in men’s and women’s sizes, so it fits really well.

The Pertex membrane delivers waterproof and windproof protection, but is also really breathable, so you do not overheat while grinding winches or hauling halyards.

It has a 20K waterproof rating – the highest available – due to its three layers of bonded waterproof and breathable fabric.

Like all the clothing in the BR3 range, the jacket has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating that’s free of perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs), which are environmentally harmful.

The cuffs have inner and outer Velcro adjustments, which meant no water drained down my arms, even in heavy rain.

The inner cuff material is slightly rubberised and very soft, so you can achieve a tight seal without the material rubbing.

I have quite a small head, so I usually struggle with getting hoods to fit well and stay up in windy conditions, or I find the hood is too big, which makes looking around difficult.

But, this hood can be adjusted both horizontally with an elastic cord or vertically with a Velcro tab, so I could get the fit just right. It can also accommodate a helmet.

When not needed, it neatly packs away into the collar.

I found the high collar to be snug and warm, with the fleece lining preventing any chin or cheek chafe.

The two front pockets have integrated soft fleece hand pockets and are large, so you can store essential items like a knife, which can be secured with a plastic D-ring. There are drainage holes so water doesn’t pool at the bottom.

There are also two inner chest pockets – one with a glasses wipe, and another which can be accessed via the main zip storm flap, which I found really useful for accessing my mobile phone while on passage without needing to remove my lifejacket.

If you are a sailor who spends most of the time coastal cruising or Channel hopping, with the occasional venture offshore, then this jacket will keep you bone dry and warm, whatever the Weather Gods throw your way.

The Musto BR3 offshore jacket is available in sizes 8-18 (women) and Small-XXL (men), and in charcoal or blue (women) and red and charcoal (men).

Buy the men’s Musto BR3 Pertex Offshore Jacket direct from Musto

Buy the women’s Musto BR3 Pertex Offshore Jacket direct from Musto

