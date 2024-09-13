Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350: setting new standards

Testing a pre-production prototype of Jeanneau’s new 33-footer, Rupert Holmes finds a boat that sets a whole raft of new standards

This all-new design by the Marc Lombard Yacht Design Group has 15cm more beam than the Sun Odyssey 349 it replaces and wider forward sections.

This gives additional interior volume, as well as space for what has become Jeanneau’s trademark walk-around side decks. Form stability is also improved.

Don’t be fooled by the boat’s name – hull length is 9.99m – so it’s less than 33ft. Yet it offers as much space and speed as many older 38-footers.

Light airs performance of the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350

For my first day on board, we had light airs, with a maximum true wind speed of only 6.6 knots.

However, we were still able to sail, reaching a boat speed of around 4.5 knots using the Code 0 at true wind angles of around 60-90°.

Bearing away to 140° caused a big drop in apparent wind, with speed falling to 3.2 knots.

Despite the light airs, the boat still felt responsive, with a positive feel to the helm, while the twin rudders mean the steering is always light, even when pressed.

I tend to rail against the long-running trend to fit smaller boats with wheel steering. It’s complex, expensive, heavy, and usually unnecessary.

However, it’s more understandable with this boat than with many others.

For a start, it feels a lot longer than the hull length suggests, and twin wheels fit with the style of the range’s larger boats in a coherent manner.

On my second day aboard, sailing upwind in 6-9 knots of true breeze we consistently made 60 to 65% of the true wind speed, averaging around 4-5 knots of boat speed with occasional bursts of 5.5 knots in the stronger gusts; this was at a relatively wide true wind angle of 55°, largely as a result of the coachroof-mounted mainsheet bridle, which means it’s not possible to sheet the boom to the centreline in lighter winds.

Bearing away with a true wind of 5-6 knots on the beam, though the apparent still well forward, we made respectable progress for such light airs at around 4.5 knots boat speed.

Instead of a longitudinal track for headsail sheet cars, this boat has a three-dimensional sheeting arrangement that gives precise control over the position of the clew of the sail.

It’s perfect for controlling twist, and moving the sheeting position outboard when close reaching.

In addition to facilitating more efficient sail trim, the arrangement also needs less reinforcement in the deck moulding than a conventional genoa car track, thus saving weight.

The designers and Jeanneau worked hard to keep the weight down compared to other similar-sized cruising yachts.

The benefits of this undoubtedly show in the yacht’s light airs performance.

This doesn’t appear to have been achieved through compromising on stability by shaving weight off the bulb of the keel, so owners can also expect their boats to take more challenging conditions in their stride.

Eric Levett of Marc Lombard Yacht Design Group also tells me they “put a lot of work into defining the position of the chine,” balancing a desire to reduce wetted surface area in light airs, without compromising the increase in stability gained once the chine is immersed when the boat is heeled.

Stable performance of the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350

The rig is further aft in the boat compared to the 349, which gives a larger headsail, as well as bigger Code 0 and asymmetric spinnakers to promote speed in light airs, while the optional square top mainsail retains sail area despite a shorter boom.

When the wind increased to 10 knots true, we were sailing at a spirited 7 knots with the Code 0, yet still only a very modest heel angle and the helm still finger light, underscoring just how much stability this boat has.

The test boat, which has an optional wooden deck (made of iroko as it is a more sustainable option than teak) had effective wooden foot chocks at the helm stations for use when the boat is heeled.

By the time we needed to return to port the true wind was down to less than 5 knots.

Naturally, you can’t sail dead downwind at useful speeds in such light airs, as the apparent wind quickly trends towards zero.

However, by gybing through angles of around 80° between broad reaches using the Code 0 (there was no asymmetric spinnaker on board), we progressed at 3-3.5 knots in a very relaxed fashion.

While a deft race crew can gybe a Code 0 easily, especially in light conditions, those more cautious can easily furl it first to take the risk out of the manoeuvre.

My test boat was fitted with the optional performance pack, including a square top mainsail and jib in Dimension Polyant’s DCX cruise laminate.

It has the standard 2.0m draught keel, though a 1.5m shoal draught version is available as an option, as is a hydraulic lifting keel.

This has a minimum draught of 1.3m when raised and 2.3m when fully lowered, which should be very efficient when sailing upwind.

The downside is a considerable additional cost. Increasing the aft sweep of the spreaders to 30° eliminates the need for a standing backstay.

This allows a square top mainsail to be fitted, thus increasing sail area, without the need for running backstays.

It also, in effect, frees up space at the back of the cockpit.

An optional removable staysail is expected to be specified by around 40% of private owners, especially in France where the benefits are widely understood.

It markedly improves efficiency when sailing to windward in a stiff breeze compared to a deeply reefed roller headsail, thereby reducing the amount of time spent in uncomfortable conditions.

There’s also a second important benefit when the staysail is used while reaching with an asymmetric spinnaker or Code 0 sail, as it helps to improve the boat’s balance.

This makes it less likely to round up in big gusts and easier to steer, both by a human driver and the pilot. Impressively, the walk-around side decks that have been a key feature of the range since first appearing on the Sun Odyssey 440 back in 2017 are the same size as those of the Sun Odyssey 380.

They consist of a gentle ramp going forward from the helm station on each side of the boat, leading up to the foredeck.

This gives easy access forward, the only drawback being you first have to walk behind the helm to get to the side decks.

The arrangement also effectively creates a safe area with very deep bulwarks for working the primary winches.

Cockpit benches are just under 6ft long and have very comfortable angles for the backrests and the aft end of the coachroof is comfortable to lean against.

Our test boat was also fitted with a substantial wooden cockpit table. One downside, however, is there’s only provision to mount instruments or an MFD/chart plotter at the helm stations.

That’s a problem when using an autopilot and can be inconvenient when the skipper or navigator is not on the helm, though this could be mitigated with a tablet and waterproof mount on the aft coachroof bulkhead or cockpit table.

Three-cabin boats have a useful small cockpit locker above the aft cabins.

The lid is held open with gas struts and they’re an ideal size for mooring lines, shore power cable and other relatively small items.

Two- cabin boats also have a very large locker to port, with access both from the cockpit and internally via the separate shower compartment aft of the heads.

There are also two lazarette lockers, including one for a liferaft that’s easy to launch when the transom bathing platform is lowered.

This significantly increases cockpit space when at anchor or moored stern to.

When raised it also effectively creates additional protection at the aft end of the cockpit.

The integrated bowsprit is longer than that of the 349, and incorporates a bow roller and anchor stowage, while the deep chain locker at the front of the foredeck is fitted with an electric windlass.

High standards

The interior of the Sun Odyssey 349 was already spacious, but the new boat benefits from the extra hull volume created by the increased beam that’s carried further forward, creating a wider saloon and forecabin.

There’s also a few centimetres more headroom, while both natural and artificial lighting have been improved.

Beyond this, however, few big changes have been made.

Nevertheless, the three-cabin version has a reasonable amount of standing/changing space in each cabin – an unusual achievement in a boat with a hull length under 10m.

My test boat was a two-cabin version, which gains a big cockpit locker mentioned earlier, while the heads compartment is larger, with a dedicated shower stall.

Three-cabin boats have a smaller aft heads without a separate shower area.

On both layouts the large forward cabin has double doors in the bulkhead to the saloon, creating a semi-open plan layout.

With these closed, there’s still good standing space aft of the berth and full-height stowage on each side.

Two new hull windows improve the natural light here and give views of the outside world in picturesque harbours and anchorages.

The galley is efficiently arranged with a large fridge, several lockers outboard and a cabinet with shelves and cutlery drawer, although there’s only a single sink and fixed worktop space is limited.

The area under the sink, all too often wasted space, is well laid out with a pair of bins and pullout baskets for cleaning materials and so on.

The standard of finish and materials have been improved too, including Corian galley countertops.

My test boat has an upgraded interior package that includes fabric finishes for the bulkheads, the idea being they can create a bright yet warm interior without the clinical feeling that can be associated with extensive areas of white paint or mouldings.

Overall it works well, though I’d likely choose the standard timber bulkhead, especially for a boat based in UK waters.

Light and airy

On three-cabin boats, the aft cabins are of equal size and are surprisingly spacious, given the ramp that gives almost level access to the side decks hardly appears to impinge on volume.

As a by-product, this allows for an additional third opening port, improving natural light and ventilation.

Two-cabin boats gain from a slightly wider berth that occupies almost all the width of the cockpit well.

As standard, the boat has a small aft-facing chart table at the back of the port settee that’s the same size as those found on the 380 and 410, though the test boat had a longer settee instead.

Both settees would make good sea berths if fitted with leecloths.

Saloon stowage is now more accessible and there are also stowage areas under several sections of the floor.

The engine installation appears neatly executed, is well insulated and provides reasonably easy access for servicing.

The standard engine is upgraded compared to the 349 with a 29hp Yanmar diesel engine with shaft drive and an optional three-bladed folding propeller on our test boat.

Handling under power poses no surprises to anyone accustomed to twin rudder boats.

There is very little prop walk and steerage way is gained quickly in reverse, though of course, you don’t get the benefit of propwash over the rudders when engaging forward thrust.

Production versions of the 350 are built in Poland at the Beneteau Group’s Delphia facility, using the same production line as the existing Beneteau Oceanis 34.1, one of the closest competitors for this model.

Jeanneau is aiming to produce 100 to 150 boats annually, which would roughly match the 1,500 Sun Odyssey 349s sold over 10 years.

Extra toolings is poised to come on line, which would result in an extra boat per week.

Verdict on the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350

Jeanneau has a long history of producing spacious yachts that often have a little more performance and better-handling characteristics than some competitors.

This boat follows firmly in that spirit and is a good choice for anyone looking for a yacht that’s comfortable, easy to handle and rewarding to sail.

The three-cabin version in particular packs a lot of accommodation into a boat of this size and in many ways vies with many larger designs.

The only downside is the limited on-deck stowage, but that’s not an issue on two-cabin variants.

In both cases, many potential buyers of the larger Sun Odyssey 380 (hull length 35ft 4in) may find the smaller boat meets their needs perfectly.

While Jeanneau bills the 350 as a starter boat, in reality, there are many owners who have no desire for a larger vessel, and it’s also a good choice for experienced boat owners who’d like the benefits of the latest developments in yacht design.