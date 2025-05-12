Garcia Exploration 45: the ultimate go-anywhere 45ft yacht?

The aluminium hulled Garcia Exploration 45 is the ultimate ‘go anywhere’ 45-footer, says Peter K Poland

One of the delights of being a yachting journalist is sailing a wide variety of boats – be they big or small, fast or slow, brilliant or mediocre, GRP, timber or aluminium and fixed- or lift-keel.

This diversity makes it easier to ‘compare and contrast’.

However, once in a while, something unique pops up: a yacht aimed at a specialist market that therefore bears no relation to the all-purpose volume-produced cruisers dominating today’s marinas, charter fleets and exhibitions.

The Garcia-built Exploration 45 is such a boat.

Garcia Yachting has specialised in building aluminium-hulled custom craft for 40 years.

Ranging from 50 to 115ft, around 300 Garcia yachts cruise the world from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

In 2010, Garcia joined the Grand Large group, producing the Allures hulls – then along came Jimmy Cornell.

Having invented (and later sold) the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC), Cornell bought an aluminium Ovni 43 ‘dériveur intégral’ and took off again.

Between 1998 and 2009, he sailed 70,000 miles, cruising to Patagonia, Antarctica and Alaska, and joined the ‘Millennium Odyssey’ that he set up, circumnavigating the globe.

Later, Grand Large invited Cornell to speak at its annual seminar for long-distance sailors and elucidate on the new Blue Planet Odyssey he was organising – a circumnavigation via high or low latitudes.

Someone asked Cornell why he didn’t buy a new yacht and join in the fun.

Garcia Exploration 45 concept

Cornell told me: “I decided I had an unmissable opportunity to come up with a concept which would be nearest to that elusive ‘ideal cruising boat‘. “I was fortunate in being able to infect with my enthusiasm Stephan Constance of Garcia Yachting and Allures Yachting – in my view the best aluminium yacht builders in the world – and Olivier Racoupeau, one of France’s top yacht designers. “My requirements were for a strong, fast, comfortable, functional and easily-handled boat, perfectly suited for both high latitude and tropical sailing. “Many of the best features in my previous boat were to be incorporated into the new one: an unpainted aluminium hull, centreplate, shallow-draught, cutter rig.” I asked Cornell what was special about this new ‘ideal cruiser’ and he replied: “my idea of transplanting the almost all-round visibility that I found so attractive from a catamaran to a monohull. “A deck saloon was something that had never been attempted on a yacht with an integral centreplate, primarily because the added height may affect its stability. “By settling for a low profile, the designer produced what I believe to be the perfect solution: a comfortable deck saloon with 270º visibility and an inside navigation/steering position without compromising either the stability or the looks.”

Building a Garcia Exploration 45

When I saw Garcia Exploration 45s under construction in the Allures finishing shops, I realised that Berret-Racoupeau had indeed added style and elegance to Cornell’s concept.

Its near-plumb stem (complete with icebreaking snout-cum-towing eye at the base of the forefoot), elegant sheer and unique coachroof set this yacht apart from the norm.

The low roof has a reverse-raked double-glazed screen forward and a raised wedge aft (making a sprayhood redundant).

As with the Allures 45, its silver aluminium hull is so fair that there’s no call for filler.

Seeing a yacht being built helped me to spot its secrets.

The Garcia Exploration 45’s throughhull fittings are made of welded aluminium with valves positioned above sea level.

The thick double-glazed windows provide superb insulation and strength. A foam core insulates the floor panels and the engine sits beneath these, putting its weight low and amidships.

80mm polyethylene foam panels on the inside of the hull skin and 40mm panels on the underside of the deck provide thermal and acoustic insulation while cutting out condensation.

Water and fuel tanks go in the bilge, positioning weight centrally and low.

The contents can also be pumped up to the windward tanks to add extra power under sail.

The cabin roof is a composite moulding, bonded and bolted to the aluminium cabin sides, saving weight up top and adding to insulation.

Everything about this boat shouts comfort, whether you sail in freezing or sweltering latitudes. It’s the ultimate ‘go-anywhere’ 45-footer.

Natural element

Once you see the Garcia Exploration 45 in its natural element, its impact is truly dramatic. No matter where it goes, it’ll grab attention; and its unorthodox roof looks great.

The wide transom features a stern platform, outside lockers for the liferaft etc, a stern anchor line on a spool and a bracket for mounting a hydrogenerator or auxiliary outboard pad.

Above, a multi-purpose arch incorporates davits, solar panels, wind generator and aerials.

There’s a place for everything, and everything’s in its place.

Two wheels make movement easy, and the twin aluminium rudders – protected against collision by robust, short skegs – have JEFA self-aligning bearings.

A folding cockpit table sits on tough tubular legs that act as foot braces when the boat’s heeled.

There are two large side lockers and open-fronted stowage spaces set into the coamings.

The overlapping roof provides cosy corners where on-watch crew can shelter, while a double-glazed two-part hinging door gives easy access below and will withstand breaking waves.

In short, it’s an exceptional and comfortable all-weather cockpit.

When I went inside (rather than below), I realised how well Cornell’s deck saloon concept works.

The forward-facing helm station with its comfortable chair gives the feeling of being on a ship’s bridge rather than on a yacht.

With a clear view ahead and to the sides, you can steer with remote autopilot controls, navigate and use the VHF, all while staying warm and dry.

Aft of this, the settee and dining area to starboard and linear galley to port give panoramic views onto the outside world.

Garcia offers several layouts.

Technical specification: Garcia Exploration 45

Price: Standard Garcia Exploration 45 ex-Cherbourg: r453,000 ex-VAT

Length: 14.21m LWL: 12.57m

Bmax: 4.44m

Draught: 1.14/2.90m

Displacement: 14.1 tonnes

Offshore category: 6/8 persons

Onshore category: 6/8 persons Engine: 55/75hp

Water capacity: 500lt

Architect: Berret-Racoupeau

Contact: www.garciayachts.com

Want to read more boat test articles?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter