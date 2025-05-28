Beneteau Oceanis 393: the groundbreaking design

Rupert Holmes looks at a popular model from the third generation of Beneteau’s Oceanis cruising yachts that represented a big step forward compared to earlier designs

The Beneteau Oceanis 393 was the third generation of Beneteau’s Oceanis range, consisting of seven designs from 32-52ft, marked a change in the expectations of what a cruising yacht can offer.

Ever since its inception with the Oceanis 350 and 430 in 1986, this line has proved hugely popular with private owners and charter companies alike thanks to excellent accommodation volumes and a greater emphasis on interior design, natural light and ventilation.

Sailing performance, and in some cases seaworthiness in extreme conditions, took more of a back seat in early models, however, which were lightly ballasted, had relatively shallow draught and lacked low centre of gravity bulb keels.

Sadly, one of these boats, a 1989 Oceanis 390, was knocked down and inverted in a Force 8/9 while crossing the Bay of Biscay back in October 1997, with the loss of a crew member who’d been on deck at the time.

Two more were winched to safety by a French rescue helicopter. One of the findings of the subsequent Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report was: ‘The Oceanis 390 is a safe, comfortable, yacht suitable for pleasure sailing and charter work. Her lightweight design, however, together with her stability characteristics, introduce a high risk factor in the type of extreme sea state conditions encountered. The yacht is not designed for crossing oceans in bad weather.’

This was addressed with the third Oceanis generation that debuted with the Oceanis 473 in 2000.

These boats, with model names ending in 3, sprouted the option of deep, low centre of gravity keels that, along with higher aspect ratio rudders, significantly improved handling characteristics and ultimate stability as well as improving speed to windward.

Shallow draught keels were also offered, which was a particularly popular option for boats built in the Annapolis factory Beneteau had at the time to serve the North American market.

To maintain righting moment, these boats had an additional 328kg of low-slung ballast, adding around 15% to the weight of the keel.

The remainder of the hallmarks of the Oceanis range were retained, while headroom in the saloon significantly improved thanks to the stepped coachroof.

The Berret/Racoupeau Oceanis 393, for instance, has maximum headroom under the companionway hatch and in the aft cabins of an impressive 2.1m (6ft 11in). This design premiered in 2001, with two- and three-cabin versions offered, both with two heads.

The layout forward is identical in both options, with an owner’s cabin forward, with a 1.95m x 1.45m (max) double berth offset to port of the centreline, plus stowage and a small settee to starboard of a walkway leading to a spacious ensuite right forward.

It’s a refreshingly different arrangement to most in boats of this size. In both cases, the saloon is to port, with U-shape seating, plus a small central settee.

The three-cabin boat has a long linear galley to starboard opposite the saloon, while two-cabin versions have an excellent U-shape galley aft that’s ideal for use at sea and offers impressive worktop space and stowage.

The starboard side of the saloon of two-cabin boats (where the linear galley is on three-cabin versions) has further stowage, making this an ideal boat for longer-term living on board. Aft cabins have larger berths than the forecabin.

On two-cabin boats, it measures 2m in each direction, while on three-cabin models, it’s 2m x 1.5m.

Beneteau Oceanis 39s: Safer sailing

The mainsheet traveller is located just forward of the sprayhood, with the sheet trimmed from the companionway.

This offers the huge advantage that both sheet and traveller are clear of the cockpit and therefore safely clear of the crew.

However, this comes at the expense of making sail trim more difficult and when bearing away with the boat well powered up, someone needs to tend the sheet at the companionway.

In all, more than 700 Oceanis 393s were built, both in Europe and the USA, before it was replaced by the Oceanis 40 in 2007.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story, as the same hull was then used for Beneteau’s Cyclades 39.3, albeit with a different coachroof and a balsa sandwich hull instead of the solid laminate of the original Oceanis version.

In some senses, the Cyclades 39.3 was a pared-down version of the boat, especially compared to the Clipper versions of the Beneteau Oceanis 393 that were better equipped than average, even if the sail and deck gear package was rather basic.

However, it also updated the concept.

In particular, the rather small central wheel is replaced by twin wheels, which brings two benefits beyond the obvious of more contemporary styling.

Firstly, it opens up a clear passageway between the transom and the companionway that can improve life on board significantly, especially when berthed stern-to, when swimming in an anchorage, or when transferring to the boat from a tender.

Twin wheels are also advantageous from a sailing perspective, particularly when closehauled, or when using reaching sails such as a Code 0, as it’s easier to see the luff of the headsails than on a boat with a single wheel, as well as making it easier to swap drivers when well-heeled.

Today, most examples of the Beneteau Oceanis 393 seem to sell in the £70,000-£90,000 range.

Beneteau Oceanis 393 specifications

Hull length: 11.62m/38ft 2in

LOA: 11.98m/39ft 3in

Beam: 3.96m/13ft 0in

Draught: (standard) 1.90m/6ft 3in (shoal) 1.55m/5ft 1in

Displacement: (standard keel) 7,780kg/17,150lb

Ballast: (std keel) 2,111kg/4,650lb (shoal keel) 2,439kg/5,380lb

Sail area: 74.9m2/806ft2

Alternative boats to the Beneteau Oceanis 393

The Beneteau Oceanis 393 was not alone in combining a step change in both initial and ultimate stability for cruising yachts in this size range with surprising performance and comfortable, spacious accommodation.

Bavaria 40

This J&J Design was intended to deliver plenty of space at a price other manufacturers could not beat, primarily as the result of economies of scale and careful production engineering.

At this time, Bavaria was one of the biggest yards in Europe, with a recently extended and upgraded factory producing more than 1,000 boats a year.

A huge investment in production engineering produced boats of very consistent quality and at a low unit price, although the standard inventory at this time was very scant and even essentials such as anchors were on the extras list.

On the other hand, Sterling was much stronger back then than today, and the UK importers offered very attractive finance and charter management packages.

A surprising number of boat show visitors therefore left the exhibition as unexpected owners of a new 40ft yacht.

Partly as a result of this, large numbers were sold in the UK, over four years starting in 2000, and they are easier to find than the Beneteau Oceanis 393.

The most popular keels were the deep iron (1.95m draught) or shallow iron (1.65m draught), both with hefty bulbs and the former appearing to be significantly more popular, at least among boats sold in the UK.

Almost all examples have in-mast reefing mainsails and large overlapping genoas.

Although easily handled, it’s not an efficient set up, especially if the sails are old and misshapen, which can hinder progress to windward as well as increase heel angles, reducing comfort and making the boat more difficult for either a human or autopilot to steer.

Two- and three-cabin layouts were offered, both with two heads. The forward owner’s cabin is common to both versions and has a large double berth (though you still sleep with feet forwards) ensuite heads/shower, plus a large standing area and reasonable stowage.

The main element of the saloon – generous seating around a large table on the starboard side – is also common to both layouts, as is a proper forward-facing navigation station with a dedicated seat.

Three-cabin boats have a linear galley to port opposite the saloon, with the second heads abaft of that, next to the companionway.

Both aft cabins are a good size, though the berths taper more towards the feet than those of newer yachts, where the maximum beam is carried further aft.

Two-cabin boats have the heads compartment next to the companionway moved aft and enlarged, giving space for a bigger and more conventional U-shape galley aft of the saloon area.

Ahead of this are two armchairs or a short settee.

The accommodation also benefits from plenty of natural ventilation and overhead hatches, though most interiors used fairly dark veneers and so look darker than those of many boats of the era.

Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find a boat with more space at a similar price, although the relatively small single wheel and narrower transom date the design somewhat.

Prices vary widely from less than £60,000 to around £85,000 for the best examples.

Bavaria 40 specifications

Hull length: 11.85m/38ft 10in

LOA: 12.50m/40ft 10in

LWL: 10.90m/35ft 10in

Beam: 3.95m/13ft 0in

Draught: 1.95m or 1.65m/6ft 5in or 5ft 5in

Displacement: 9,000kg/19,842lb

Ballast: 2,765kg/6,095lb

Sail area: 91m2/979ft2

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey/Sun Fast 40

Although already part of Groupe Beneteau, Jeanneau continued to be one of the most popular alternatives to the parent company’s own range of yachts.

The Sun Odyssey 40, a Daniel Andrieu design built from 1998 to 2004 (and then as the 40.3 until 2007) was one of the best of its era, with a deep bulb keel and relatively powerful rig providing good performance and handling.

Yet, at the same time, there’s impressive and spacious accommodation in two- or three-cabin layouts with a choice of one or two heads.

Although a marginally longer boat than the Oceanis, displacement is 8% lighter, yet the Sun Odyssey’s ballast ratio is higher.

I sailed an early example in the British Virgin Islands and found it to be rewarding to sail and a very different experience from what might have been expected of a charter boat at that time.

Examples with in-mast furling headsails will be more sluggish in lighter airs as a result of the reduced sail area.

In brisk Caribbean breezes of up to 20 knots, the boat proved well balanced with a direct and light feel to the helm, even when pressed hard.

Helm positions are comfortable and have a good view of the luff of the jib, thanks in part to the twin-wheel arrangement that places the driver further outboard than a single wheel.

We also made good progress in lighter airs, even though the boat wasn’t equipped with a spinnaker of any kind for reaching and downwind work, where the apparent wind strength can quickly diminish.

Sun Fast versions have the same interior and deck mouldings, but have improved deck hardware, including a cockpit mainsheet traveller in place of the coachroof-mounted arrangement of the Sun Odyssey boats.

This makes a marked difference in facilitating easy and accurate sail trim, but with the downside that the mainsheet can sweep dangerously across the cockpit if not properly controlled in manoeuvres.

The Sun Fast version was also offered with a deeper 2.4m draught, low centre of gravity keel and taller rig.

Yet these are boats that also provide spacious and very comfortable accommodation.

All versions have the same owner’s cabin forward, which has space for an optional ensuite, while the large L-shaped galley and starboard side of the saloon are also identical.

Two-cabin boats have a larger heads compartment aft by the companionway, ahead of which is a navigation station with a dedicated forward-facing seat, plus a full-length settee on the port side of the saloon.

In three-cabin versions, the aft heads moves forward and the chart table is located above the port settee.

Prices range from around £60,000-£80,000, though well-equipped Sun Fast versions may fetch a little more.

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey/Sun Fast 40 specifications

Hull length: 11.75m/38 ft 7in

LOA: 12.20m/40ft 0in

Beam: 3.95m/13ft 0in

Draught: (standard keel) 1.95m/6ft 5in (shallow keel) 1.50m/4ft 11in (performance keel) 2.40m/7ft 11in

Displacement: 7,170kg/15,800lb

Ballast: (std keel) 2,400kg/5,300lb (shoal keel) 2,650kg/ 5,840lb

Sail area: 83.10m2/894ft2

Dufour 40

This is a more performance-oriented option built from the mid-2000s onwards that nevertheless offers spacious and comfortable accommodation in two- or three-cabin formats.

Dufour 40s were historically more expensive than the Beneteau Oceanis 393 and other yachts in this selection, but recently I’ve seen VAT-paid examples advertised for as little as £80,000, although asking prices can range upwards into six figures.

I tested the first boat with the optional deep keel imported into the UK on a gusty early spring day and was impressed by its performance and handling.

Sailing close-hauled with 19-25 knots of apparent wind and the first reef tucked in, the boat proved to be a delight to sail, with the helm ideally balanced and the boat easy to settle into a deep groove.

It proved similarly well-behaved downwind, surfing easily on a quartering sea with the deep, high-aspect rudder providing excellent control.

As standard, the deck layout was designed for ease of use when sailing short-handed, with mainsheet, traveller and primary winches all within reasonably easy reach of the single wheel.

Below decks, all layout options have the same impressively large and well-appointed galley, with tall fiddles to ensure items remain in place on the worktops, and excellent stowage.

As standard, the forward owner’s cabin has an offset double berth, additional seating and plenty of stowage. An optional ensuite heads was offered, but this pushed the berth further forward.

Aft cabins are a good size, with generous clearance above the berth, reasonable stowage and a good standing and changing area.

On the downside, the saloon is smaller than some, though still has ample space to seat six or more around the table for dining.

There’s also a forward-facing chart table with its own seat, although this means the starboard settee is too short to form a proper sea berth.

In many respects, the Dufour 385 Grand Large, built from 2005 onwards, was a more obvious choice as an alternative to the Beneteau Oceanis 393.

However, despite the name, the hull length is only 11.36m (37ft 2in), and the waterline length is a whole 3ft shorter than the Dufour 40.

It packs in a large amount of comfortable accommodation, but most examples seem to sell for figures close to that of the Dufour 40, which makes the larger boat that has better performance, a more attractive proposition.

Dufour 40 specifications

Hull length: 11.99m/39ft 5in

LOA: 12.30m/40ft 6in

LWL: 10.74m/35ft 3in

Beam: 3.90m/12ft 10in

Draught: (standard keel) 1.60m/5ft 3in (deep keel) 2.10m/6ft 11in

Displacement: 7,300kg/16,061lb

Ballast: 2,700kg/5,941lb

Upwind sail area: 89m2/957ft2

Hanse 411

In the years leading up to the 2008 global economic crisis, Hanse grew rapidly thanks to the vision of Michael Schmidt, a yacht broker turned boatbuilder who saw an opportunity to harness skilled labour in the former East Germany.

Labour costs and factory overheads there were still low compared to the west, yet the region had a rich history of yacht construction.

Although the yard started in a small way, buying the tooling of existing designs of smaller yachts, Schmidt’s vision was on a much grander scale, and it was not long before he commissioned renowned designers Judel/Vrolijk to produce a range of thoroughly up-to-date cruising yachts.

Launched in 2001, the Hanse 411 was the third of these and marked a step change in quality and finish for the yard.

It’s a slightly larger and heavier boat than the Oceanis 393, with spacious two- or three-cabin accommodation in a bright interior with a striking mix of white panelling and high gloss varnished joinery that was both attractive and stood out from the crowd.

Two-cabin models offer a particularly large galley, as well as a door from the interior to the large cockpit locker, turning this into a walk-in stowage space/technical area.

The boat was set up to be easy to handle, with two deep single-line reefs for the mainsail and a self-tacking jib.

The Hanse 411 was certainly an attractive package, but the brand was less well known at that stage and didn’t sell as well as later models of a similar size.

Prices are currently around £70,000-£80,000.

Hanse 411 specifications

LOA: 12.35m/40ft 6in

LWL: 10.90m/ 35ft 8in

Beam: 4.05m/12ft 3in

Displacement: 9,700kg/21,384lb

Draught: 1.98m/6ft 6in

Draught: (shoal keel) 1.55m/5ft 1in

Sail area: 82.10m2/884ft2

Dehler 39

This is a well-made German design, again by Judel/Vrolijk, but is a sportier choice with more emphasis on performance.

It also offers comfortable accommodation in a choice of two- or three-cabin layouts, even if there’s less internal volume than other boats in this selection.

The Dehler 39 slightly pre-dates the Beneteau Oceanis 393, though remained in production for longer in the slightly revised SQ version that was sold from 2004 onwards.

It’s a well-proven design with many examples successfully completing long voyages.

I have a Dutch friend who has raced his Dehler 39SQ around Britain and Ireland, as well as completing the Azores and Back Race (AZAB), and has sailed north to Scandinavia in the dead of winter for a few weeks of cross-country skiing.

In more usual cruising conditions, a combination of lighter displacement and slightly narrower beam create a more easily driven hull shape that boosts speed in light airs, reducing the amount of motoring that needs to be done to maintain a reasonable speed on passage.

At the same time, a deep, low centre of gravity keel and healthy ballast ratio also make this a boat capable of looking after her crew in heavy weather.

Three keel options were offered with draughts of 1.65m, 1.98m and 2.35m, with the shallower options having an extra 965kg and 650kg of ballast respectively to maintain righting moment.

One drawback is that nowhere near as many were built as the Beneteau Oceanis 393, making them harder to find.

Prices start around 10-15% higher than the Oceanis, but tend to vary across a wide range, perhaps reflecting the long production run and that some examples are very well-equipped and have high-specification sails.

Dehler 39 specifications

LOA: 11.80m/38ft 8in

LWL: 10.70m/35ft 1in

Beam: 3.85m/12ft 7in

Draught: (std keel) 1.98m/6ft 6in (optional deep keel) 2.35m/7ft 8in

Displacement: (deep keel) 7,000kg/15,400lb

Ballast: (deep keel) 2,295kg/5,060lb

Sail area: 92m2/990ft2