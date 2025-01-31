How I made a specialist tool to repair my dinghy

Paul Diamond creates a specialised valve removal tool from a socket spanner in order to repair his inflatable tender

I had a hole in my 15-year-old Excel SD230 inflatable tender, and the first stumbling block to carrying out a dinghy repair was removing the valves to enable an inside patch to be applied, writes Paul Diamond.

To do a permanent and durable repair, it is better to first patch from the inside and then put a cover patch on the outside once the tubes are inflated.

A polythene bag can be placed behind the patch to prevent the tubes from being glued together when pressing and rollering the inside patch on.

I tied a string to the bag so I could pull it back out through the valve hole once completed.

However, the plastic valve wrench bought specifically for this job snapped when I attempted to unscrew the valves from their seats.

I guess years of saltwater use had bound the valves to their holes.

The solution was to find a socket that fitted, in my case a 24mm one with 12 sides.

Using an angle grinder and a thin metal cutting disc, I cut six slots into the socket to align with the valve splines.

Once the slots were cut the socket almost fitted, but was just slightly too narrow to fit over the valve internals.

So I ground out the internal edges with a Dremmel stone tool mounted in my pillar drill, and the socket securely held in a vice.

This took a bit of fettling to get just right, as I didn’t want to remove more material than necessary.

It would have been difficult to do this successfully with a hexagonal six-sided socket.

I was then able to use a normal socket driver to apply the pressure needed to loosen the valve.

I found by holding the back of the valve and applying continuous pressure with the socket driver, I soon had the valve unscrewing.

I used garden wire to tie the valve backs near their holes, to save having to fish for them later once the repair was completed.

