Volunteer sailors wanted to help support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Sailors holding an RYA Day Skipper qualification are being encouraged to volunteer with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust at the charity's centres in the Isle of Wight and Largs, Scotland

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is looking for volunteer mates for their four- and five-day sailing adventures from the Isle of Wight and Scotland’s west coast in 2024.

Each mate must hold an RYA Day Skipper qualification. Applications must be submitted by the 15 October 2023.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust takes young people aged 8-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures to inspire them to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

The charity has bases at East Cowes Marina on the Isle of Wight and Largs in Scotland.

The volunteer mates will assist the skipper with the sailing of the boat and the safety of young people and other volunteers on board.

John Peckham has volunteered with the trust since 2018’s Round the Island Race.

He says he gets “far more out of volunteering than he puts in.”

“That’s the thing about volunteering for a place like the trust. What you gain in your soul and your spirit far outweighs the time and energy and everything else you put into it,” he said.

“You go home tired, but at the same time, inspired by the young people and their determination to overcome various adversities they’ve been through, which are sometimes quite horrendous. I leave each trip on a high because I see the impact the trust has on every one of them,” added John.

Further details about how to volunteer to become a mate and a full role description can be found at www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org.

The deadline for applications in Sunday, 15 October 2023.

Questions can be emailed to: volunteer@emcancertrust.org.

