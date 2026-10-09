Tom Gruitt Award launched for yachting photographers

The Yachting Journalists' Association has launched a new award in memory of member and yachting photographer, Tom Gruitt

The Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) has launched the Tom Gruitt Emerging Photographer Award in memory of the yachting photographer who died aged 37.

Tom built his career at an early age, covering numerous events such as the Olympic Games and the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race; he was also a picture editor working for publications like Yachting Monthly, Yachting World and Practical Boat Owner.

At just 25, Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour but continued working, earning the respect and friendship of photographers, journalists, sailors and colleagues across the industry.

A spokesperson for the YJA said: “The YJA Tom Gruitt Emerging Photographer Award has been created in his memory to reflect something that mattered greatly in Tom’s own career: the importance of being given an opportunity. Aimed at promising photographers under the age of 37, the award will do more than recognise talent. It is intended to open doors, provide practical support and give an emerging photographer the opportunity to establish themselves within yachting photography.”

Applications are expected to open shortly, with the winner – who will receive the YJA Tom Gruitt Emerging Photographer Trophy and practical support designed to help them develop their career – announced at the 2027 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show.

The trophy has been designed and crafted by Cornwall-based Rustler Yachts. The award is also being supported by Henri-Lloyd, who will supply the winner with a full set of ocean waterproofs, and Baltic which is donating a lifejacket.

Ross Partridge, Head of Partnerships & Corporate Sales at Henri-Lloyd said: “I am very happy to announce that we will be supporting the new Tom Gruitt Award for photographers with the latest Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro kit. It is important that photography from in-front and behind the lenses is good and in order to allow those photographers to take those brilliant photos we want them to be protected in the very best product. Photography continues to be on the rise in an ever-increasing digital world so it has never been more important.”

Oscar Anderberg, Head of Marketing at Baltic Lifejackets said: “We are delighted to support the YJA Tom Gruitt Emerging Photographer Award and the next generation of marine photographers. Capturing life on the water often means being right at the heart of the action, and at Baltic, we believe safety should never get in the way of those moments. Our lifejackets are designed around comfort and freedom of movement, so photographers can focus on being part of the action and capturing the stories that happen on the water.”

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