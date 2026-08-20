Swanwick Yachting Showcase line-up announced

The new Swanwick Yachting Showcase is a free, appointment-only event highlighting new sailing and motor boats, as well as brokerage
Organisers of next month’s Swanwick Yachting Showcase have announced that 30 new yachts plus over 20 brokerage boats will be available for viewing.
The new event, held at Swanwick Marina on the River Hamble, has been organised by the brokerage businesses which operate from the site, and is free to the public on an appointment-only basis. Sea trials will also be available on selected yachts.
Among the new boats on display will be models from Jeanneau – including the UK debut of the Sun Odyssey 415 and 455 – Beneteau, Dufour, Bavaria, Lagoon, Excess Catamarans, Fountaine Pajot and Regal.
For those looking at the 50ft-plus market, the lineup will include the Sanlorenzo SX76, Bluegame BG54, Beneteau Grand Trawler 63, Lagoon 51, Prestige M48 and Dufour 54.
The new-yacht fleet will sit alongside an extensive and changing brokerage selection.
Visitors looking for their next purchase can make their own itinerary – via appointments – to tour the boats. Carl Livett of M.i.Cats said: “This type of event gives us the time and space to have meaningful conversations with genuine prospective boat buyers in a relaxed, focused environment. It allows us to better understand each client’s needs, answer their questions, and provide a more personal experience than is often possible at a busy boat show.”
New sail boats on display
Bali Catamarans (model to be confirmed)
Bavaria Cruiser 37
Bavaria C38
Bavaria C46
Bavaria C50
Beneteau First 30
Beneteau Oceanis 47
Beneteau Oceanis 52
Dufour 37
Dufour 41
Dufour 44
Dufour 54
Excess Catamarans Excess 11
Fountaine Pajot FP41
Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350
Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 415 (UK debut)
Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 455 (UK debut)
Lagoon 51
New power boats on display
Bavaria R40
Bavaria SR35
Bavaria Vida
Beneteau Grand Trawler 63
Beneteau Swift Trawler 37
Beneteau Swift Trawler 54
Bluegame BG54
Greenline 39
Prestige M48
Regal LS4
Rhéa Open 23 Origine
Sanlorenzo SX76
The Swanwick Yachting Showcase will run from 19–27 September 2026. Appointments can be booked via the show website.
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