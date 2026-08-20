Swanwick Yachting Showcase line-up announced

The new Swanwick Yachting Showcase is a free, appointment-only event highlighting new sailing and motor boats, as well as brokerage

Organisers of next month’s Swanwick Yachting Showcase have announced that 30 new yachts plus over 20 brokerage boats will be available for viewing.

The new event, held at Swanwick Marina on the River Hamble, has been organised by the brokerage businesses which operate from the site, and is free to the public on an appointment-only basis. Sea trials will also be available on selected yachts.

Among the new boats on display will be models from Jeanneau – including the UK debut of the Sun Odyssey 415 and 455 – Beneteau, Dufour, Bavaria, Lagoon, Excess Catamarans, Fountaine Pajot and Regal.

For those looking at the 50ft-plus market, the lineup will include the Sanlorenzo SX76, Bluegame BG54, Beneteau Grand Trawler 63, Lagoon 51, Prestige M48 and Dufour 54.

The new-yacht fleet will sit alongside an extensive and changing brokerage selection.

Visitors looking for their next purchase can make their own itinerary – via appointments – to tour the boats. Carl Livett of M.i.Cats said: “This type of event gives us the time and space to have meaningful conversations with genuine prospective boat buyers in a relaxed, focused environment. It allows us to better understand each client’s needs, answer their questions, and provide a more personal experience than is often possible at a busy boat show.”

New sail boats on display

Bali Catamarans (model to be confirmed)

Bavaria Cruiser 37

Bavaria C38

Bavaria C46

Bavaria C50

Beneteau First 30

Beneteau Oceanis 47

Beneteau Oceanis 52

Dufour 37

Dufour 41

Dufour 44

Dufour 54

Excess Catamarans Excess 11

Fountaine Pajot FP41

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 415 (UK debut)

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 455 (UK debut)

Lagoon 51

New power boats on display

Bavaria R40

Bavaria SR35

Bavaria Vida

Beneteau Grand Trawler 63

Beneteau Swift Trawler 37

Beneteau Swift Trawler 54

Bluegame BG54

Greenline 39

Prestige M48

Regal LS4

Rhéa Open 23 Origine

Sanlorenzo SX76

The Swanwick Yachting Showcase will run from 19–27 September 2026. Appointments can be booked via the show website.

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