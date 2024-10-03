Best used Beneteau sailboats to buy right now!

Stylish and built in quantity, Beneteau yachts can make great second-hand buys. Peter Poland checks out some of the most desirable models



In most marinas around the UK and Europe, you will see used Beneteau sailboats, an indication of how much this brand has grown over the decades.

So how has a humble family firm building wooden fishing boats in 1884 grown to the monster it is today, having only started building production GRP boats in 1964?

Perhaps the best recent explanation came from broker Robert Campbell-Gray, who said: ‘Beneteau has never been afraid to push the boundaries – from employing Phillipe Starck for the internals of the First “s” range all the way to the current Sense range. I remember being at a dealer meeting when we were shown the preliminary sketches for the Swift Trawler 42, a retro-innovation motor yacht, and the First 27.7 with removable internal joinery for racing… at the same time.’

This says it all. While some builders laboriously develop a single theme, Beneteau takes sudden leaps into the dark – but these habitually bear fruit because the Beneteau marketing department has done its homework.

It is therefore interesting to look back and select some of the most memorable Beneteau models produced.

The majority of these favourite Beneteau models are no longer built, but this should make them no less interesting to British sailors with an eye for a great bargain on used Beneteau sailboats.

Lift-off really took place when the first First, namely the 30, arrived on the world’s boat show stands in the late 1970s.

Up until then, Beneteau had been building fairly unspectacular Evasion cruisers and ‘pêche promenade’-type daysailers: all admirable boats in their own way, but the First 30 catapulted Beneteau into the headlines.

This boat was not the product of intense original thought and development: it almost happened by mistake. Beneteau’s François Chalain was convinced that the future lay in a ‘cruiser-racer for the people’, so when the moulds of the André Mauricdesigned Impensable (developed from the 1973 world championship-winning prototype Half Tonner) came on the market, Beneteau jumped.

André Beneteau then worked on a new deck and interior design and the First 30 hit the market in 1977.

Ironically, it could even be said that this very IOR-oriented design was already a bit anachronistic by the time it came out, given that Bruce Farr had by then taken the world by storm with his flat-bottomed, wide-sterned skimming dish named 45 Degrees South.

Be that as it may, the First 30’s above-average stiffness – with 1,700kg of ballast in its all-up weight of 3,450kg – and ability to slice upwind in any conditions soon won cruising as well as racing friends, even if it was a bit flighty downwind in a stiff breeze, while its functional and seagoing interior also hit the mark.

Furthermore, it became a favourite in the Course de l’Aurore (later renamed the Figaro single-handed race), was the official Tour de France à la Voile One Design from 1979 to 1981 and was a successful OSTAR participant.

In its size and type bracket, it ruled the roost until it was succeeded by the Jean Berret-designed First 30E in 1981, then by the mighty Finot-designed First 310 family and finally by the Kouyoumdjian-designed First 30 in 2010.

Well over 1,000 Mauric-designed First 30s were sold, and this success – unprecedented for a cruiser-racer over such a short period of time – put Beneteau firmly onto the international map.

Next on the list of all-time ‘greats’ in the First camp has to be the First 210, lately slightly revamped as the First 21.7.

This remarkable little 6.20m yacht hit the ground running – and still leaves its competitors standing.

Back in 1992, the editorial teams from seven yachting magazines assembled in Holland to assess a group of trailable 6m yachts.

French yachting magazine Bateaux had this to say: ‘A funny little blue-hulled yacht – with no apparent roof – exploded amongst seven other little

cruisers of more conventional allure that had come from all over Europe and even the USA.

This little phenomenon had twin rudders, an almost vertical stem and a radically different interior that was light and airy thanks to its inner moulding; as opposed to the others that had wooden panels everywhere.

‘On the water, it was a shock. Not only did the First 210 go faster than its rivals in all conditions and wind directions; it was also far more enjoyable to steer. That’s normal for a sporty boat, its detractors said. But this was wrong because – in test after test – the evidence showed that even if it sailed better than the others, the 210 was not “sporty”.

‘Quite the reverse – it was easier to manoeuvre and more stable under way than boats which were supposedly more sedate. It represented the perfect synthesis of ease, performance and seaworthy qualities: a masterpiece from designers Jean-Marie Finot and Pascal Conq.’

How right they were – and still are.

To prove the point, around 4,000 of this little gem have been built to date. The First 210-211-21.7’s principal attributes are obvious.

Its pivoting keel, operated by a worm drive, provides variable draught; its four-berth interior is not palatial, but practical and usable – owners can pop out for a daysail or set off on a coastal cruise; its cockpit is spacious and secure; its relatively high freeboard means a conventional ‘roof’ is not needed, so it has a jaunty look that has not aged.

Its Mini Transat-inspired plumb bow produces a long waterline, and its twin rudders ensure precise control even in gusty conditions.

Above all, it just sails beautifully.

Indeed, every time I try to chase down a reasonably-priced second-hand example to tow over to Brittany, I get pipped at the post: sailors looking for a budget trailer-sailer with pedigree galore know a good thing when they see one.

Another Finot-designed First ‘classic’ is the First 310 and 31.7 line. Developed from the hull designed for the single-handed racing Figaro l (1989), this modern cruiser-racer – with a nicely finished aft heads and stern cabin accommodation plan – must be near the top of any sailor’s shopping list if she’s looking for a 30-footer that goes.

A rock-dodging race along the North Brittany coast a few years back taught me just how good the 31.7 is.

It is balanced, quick, close-winded and above all enjoyable to sail. Around 1,500 of the two models were built.

However, if you fancied the sleek lines and, for the time, futuristic-looking near-upright stem of these Finot First 30-footers but wanted more luxury below and less horsepower in the rig,

Beneteau had an answer. Look at the same-sized Oceanis models of that era – they share the Figaro 1 hull lines.

The Oceanis 321 Clipper, Oceanis 311 Clipper and Oceanis 331 are all related, but selecting the right vintage and type may be confusing – so consult a specialist Beneteau broker.

Whether you prefer the sportier First derivatives or more cruising-oriented Oceanis sisters, the Figaro l’s enormous gene pool shows how skilled Beneteau was becoming at extracting maximum market mileage out of one exceptional hull.

The Beneteau specialists I consulted were all in agreement on another milestone First model that heralded a new era.

The hugely successful First 40.7 – launched in the mid-1990s – saw designer Bruce Farr inject oomph back into the First range.

Some reckoned that Firsts were becoming more difficult to distinguish from the Oceanis sister range, many of which shared the same hulls.

Farr’s First, by contrast, made no attempt to compete with Oceanis-style volume.

The 40.7 was a top-level regatta competitor. Beneteau asked Farr for a fine, powerful hull and an interior that, though comfortable, paid great attention to weight and its distribution.

As a result, the 40.7 ran amok in Channel Handicap (CHS) fleets and – in its souped-up GTE version – carried off the top prizes in events as far apart as the UK Commodore’s Cup and Australian Sydney to Hobart demolition derby.

The experts all agree that the 40.7 and its bigger sister, the 47.7, changed Beneteau’s image once again, hoisting its First range back to the top of the production cruiser racer tree. Around 200 40.7s were built – many of which still belong to UK-based charter operators – before Farr’s new First 40 took up the baton a couple of years ago.

The Port Solent-based Sunsail gave its seal of approval by ordering a fleet of 40 boats for racing and corporate charter work.

Which Oceanis models do the experts regard as the best of their type? This makes for a trickier selection process, because pure cruisers are – by definition – slightly detuned when it comes to performance.

Also, Oceanis accommodation requirements have been greatly influenced by the charter market: sailing holidaymakers want plenty of separate cabins, light and well-ventilated saloons, plus as many creature comforts as can be packed in.

Meanwhile, charter operators want as much boat as possible for their bucks so they have a chance of making a profit.

Put simply, the dreaded ‘c’ word (compromise) creeps into the equation.

Having spent an enjoyable two-week holiday in a US-built Oceanis 46-footer – racing in the Tobago Week charter boat class and then cruising around the Grenadines – I got to know first-hand about the Oceanis experience.

The boat was commodious and comfortable: each of the three cabins had its own heads compartment, the saloon was huge and the galley worked well, as did the all-important fridge.

The large engine, already with an impressive 3,500 hours on its meter, pushed the boat’s substantial bulk and windage along without breaking a sweat, while the cockpit was endowed with a monster cockpit table that got a lot of use.

In most chartering climes sun and heat abound, so living al fresco is a big part of the deal – narrow or pokey cockpits have no place on these boats.

So, how did she sail? The overnight open sea trip from the boat’s base in Grenada to Tobago was something to be endured rather than enjoyed.

In a stiff breeze from ahead of the beam and a substantial swell, also from ahead, satisfying sailing wasn’t really on the agenda.

Thereafter, it could not be faulted as a practical floating abode and – once the wind was on the beam – could build up a satisfactory head of steam under sail.

However, short-tacking in the Tobago Regatta with a furling cruising headsail wasn’t its strongest suit.

When pushed to select an Oceanis ‘top boat’, everyone I asked included the 1997 Oceanis 411.

This Finot design flowed off the Beneteau production lines for seven years, achieving an incredible sales figure of 1,044 units – a lot of 40-footers to shift.

It was also voted ‘bateau de l’année’ in 1998. So what makes it stand out?

Firstly, it came with a choice of accommodation plans: a four-cabin version (called ‘Clipper’) for charterers, a three-cabin version (called

‘Celebration’) for private European owners and a two-cabin version for Americans.

There was also a ‘performance’ model with a deeper-draught 2m keel, increased sail area and a fully battened mainsail.

It’s no surprise that a Finot hull sails well; especially one that evolved from a previous First model.

The lines blend ample sections with a deep bulbed keel to produce good stability and performance in the open sea.

The 411 is a fairly bulky boat, but French testers say it comes alive in winds over 10 knots, revels in medium airs and copes well with the heavy stuff thanks to its powerful hull and long waterline.

Despite its size and freeboard, the 411 is a good-looking yacht.

Bateaux magazine concluded that the 411 was spacious, chic, well thought out and nicely put together.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that it is ‘at the head of the peloton’ of second-hand boats in today’s market: just as well there are more than 1,000 of them out there to choose from.

Another favourite is the Oceanis 473 – designed by Finot, launched in 2000 and in production until 2005. If you are looking for a robust, spacious and handsome blue water cruiser, this boat has a lot going for it.

At 11,012kg all-up – with 3,700kg in the bulbed fin keel – these boats are lighter than some semi-custom cruisers, but you don’t have to seek out distant horizons in a 473; they’re just as happy pottering along the UK coast or taking large families on summer holiday cruises.

Like many larger Oceanis models, the 473 came with a wide choice of interior layouts featuring two, three or four double cabins.

The level of finish is high and there is no doubt that this boat makes as good a floating home as it does an ocean voyager.

As regards current Oceanis models, top of the pops seems to be the Finot-designed Oceanis 37.

Like the marque’s other latest incarnations (the Oceanis 31, 34, 41, 45, 50, 54 and 58), it had a new look and upgraded performance when launched.

To add to the appeal, an outside design studio, Nauta, was brought in to breathe new life into décor and interior arrangements.

It is big enough to carry a crew over long distances, yet small enough to be easily handled by a couple.

There is one other boat to include in this brief list of ‘greats’, and it is a bit of a wild card: few people get to sail this crazy machine because it is designed and built for loonies who enjoy testing their steeds and themselves to the very limits.

This extraordinary production One Design – the Figaro 2 – proves that Beneteau is not afraid to have a go at almost anything.

Bear in mind that Marc Lombard designed the 9.81m Figaro 2 to be a production boat, not a hi-tech semi-custom one-off.

With its aluminium mast, symmetric spinnaker and strictly controlled One Design sails and gear each Figaro 2 takes on anything the sea can throw at it, including numerous transatlantic races.

It proves that a production boat can be built to cope with the most arduous conditions and gung-ho handling.

The Figaro 2 is hardly a high volume production boat by Beneteau standards, so there will have been little profit in it for them – if any.

However, the point is that Beneteau took the punt and built the boat.

They have won much publicity in France thanks to the Figaro events, but I suspect that the real reason why Beneteau takes on such projects is that the keen sailors at the top of the company just can’t resist them.

As Ashley Overton at Ancasta told me: ‘The people in the company are all sailors… the top board of directors, the designers, the sales guys, the test teams. It really is in their hearts.’

I like that – and I suspect it is at the root of Beneteau’s success.

Want to read more articles like Best used Beneteau sailboats?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter