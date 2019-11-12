New best practice for marine water use

New guidelines have been issued on how to use water facilities safety in marinas, boatyards, sailing centres, canals and other inland waterways.

Best practice on how to fill up inboard water tanks and washing down boats has been issued for the first time.

The Industry Specialist Consulting Group (ISCG) has released new Industry Best Practice (IBP) on the safe operation of water facilities in marinas, boatyards, sailing centres, canals and other inland waterways.

As well as providing guidance on backflow protection to prevent contamination, it also highlights how to use water in a more environmentally friendly way.

Water suppliers as well as industry experts from British Marine, the RYA, The Yacht Harbour Association, RNLI, and the Canal & River Trust have contributed towards the new guidelines.

These include recommendations that food grade hoses be used when filling up onboard cold water storage tanks and that marinas, boatyards and sailing centres only supply hoses for wash-down purposes. If hoses for fresh water are supplied directly by the marina, they they must be signed for and the end user made aware of their correct use.

READ THE FULL GUIDELINES HERE: Industry Best Practice Marine Water Facilities 2019

The RYA director of affairs, Howard Pridding, welcomed the introduction of the industry best practice, “which is designed to raise operational standards in the supply of domestic water for recreational boating activity, ensuring consistent practice across the inland and coastal marine industry”.

“For our affiliated sailing clubs and recognised training centres, this new guidance will offer help and guidance on the security surrounding the safety of water supplies and how that water is used. The document advises clubs on the best practice of regular activities such as the rinsing of dinghies and filling of water tanks,” he continued.

“ Key elements of the water safety guidance include the correct labelling of water points and allocating designated areas for boat maintenance which involves the use of water,” added Pridding.

Anglian Water, Hyfran Duffyd, Jersey Water, Severn Trent Water and Southern Water have accepted the new guidance.