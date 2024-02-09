Hull damage and water ingress forces diversion of Translated 9 in the Ocean Globe Race

Ocean Globe Race IRC leader Translated 9 has been forced to divert to the Falkland Islands after the Swan 65 suffered hull damage

Since the start, Ocean Globe Race leader, Translated 9 has successfully kept their spot at the top of the IRC rankings, but this could be all about to change, after the Swan 65 suffered hull damage overnight.

Two cracks have appeared in the boat’s hull, with water ingress.

The Italian team says one crack is minor, while the other is “vulnerable to serious damage”.

The crew have been working with onshore engineers to try and make temporary repairs. The co-skippers have not requested any assistance; Ocean Globe Race HQ has declared it a Code Orange incident.

The local Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) has also been informed of the situation.

To avoid heavy weather and to make repairs, the yacht and crew are now slowly sailing to the Falkland Islands, around 160nm away.

All the crew’s next of kin have been updated.

This is a severe blow to the Italian team, who were hours behind the French crew of Pen Duick VI, who are expected to take line honours on Leg 3.

Designed by Sparkman and Stephens, Translated 9 is skippered by mainly amateur sailors. The team has won both Leg 1 (IRC rating) and Leg 2 (line honours and IRC rating)

Continues below…

Initially, the navigator was British sailor Simon Curwen, who took line honours in the 2022 Golden Globe Race, despite having to divert to Chile to make repairs to the windvane self-steering of his Biscay 36.

Curwen was later appointed co-skipper following the sudden resignation of Vittrorio Malingri ahead of the start of Leg 3 after the Italian sailor breached the notice of race over sail repair, landing the team with a 72 hour time penalty.

Translated 9 was the second of the Ocean Globe Race fleet to round Cape Horn, just 5.5 hours behind Pen Duick VI.

The team later said: “We’ve had three days of fire; we sailed through the storm with winds at 55 knots, gusts, and formed waves. Only as we approached Cape Horn, about 60 miles away, did the weather situation improve, and we had a great rounding of the Cape.”

Translated 9 was originally raced in the 1977 Whitbread Round the World Race as ADC Accutrac, skippered to fifth place by British sailor, Clare Francis.

Positions of the 2023 Ocean Globe Race fleet – Leg 3: Auckland to Punta del Este at 1000 UTC on 09 February 2024. These positions will change under the IRC rating. Line honours are shown below.

Pen Duick VI (France)

Translated 9 (Italy)

Maiden (UK)

Spirit of Helsinki (Finland)

Neptune (France)

Triana (France)

L’Esprit d’Equipe (France)

White Shadow (Spain)

Galiana with Secure (Finland)

Outlaw (Australia)

Evrika (France)

Sterna (South Africa)

Explorer (Australia)

Retired:

Godspeed (USA)

