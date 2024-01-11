Resignation of Translated 9’s Vittorio Malingri as team faces 72 hour time penalty for Ocean Globe Race breach

The Translated 9 co-skipper, Vittorio Malingri has resigned after the Ocean Globe Race team breached the notice of race over sail repair

Vittorio Malingri, the co-skipper of Ocean Globe Race team Translated 9 has led his crew to two victories in Leg One and Leg Two of the round the world yacht race.

But now, the team faces a 72-hour time penalty for breaching the notice of race, ahead of the start of Leg Three, having finished Leg Two with a 39-hour lead over their nearest rival, Triana.

An investigation by Ocean Globe Race HQ found that three sails from Translated 9 – a genoa and two spinnakers – were sent to a sailmaker for inspection and repair in Auckland, New Zealand, following the team’s arrival after winning Leg 2.

Sails can not be sent to a sailmaker for repairs without approval and advanced notice, under the current notice of race. Approval has to be granted by the Race HQ or the team faces a 12-hour time penalty for each sail.

A sailmaker can come onboard the boat in port to make sail repairs without penalty.

Vittorio Malingri made a formal declaration to Ocean Globe Race HQ on 21 December 2023 that sails had not been removed from Translated 9 and sent to a sailmaker.

In fact, the sails had been sent on the 17 and 18 December 2023, and Vittorio Malingri later confirmed this to Ocean Globe Race HQ and showed “great remorse for his lapse of judgment”.

He subsequently resigned from the team.

Translated 9‘s co-skipper and the owner of the boat, Marco Trombetti then issued a statement.

“Our co-skipper Vittorio Malingri has just resigned. In his letter of resignation, he acknowledges his misjudgment and wrong declaration concerning one of the rules of the OGR, a technical rule regarding the repairing of the sails.

“This error is likely to cause a serious penalty and – as a result – to harm our participation in the regatta. I appreciate Vittorio’s decision to take full responsibility and want to thank him for his extraordinary performance as sailor for the first two legs.

“We are conducting an internal inquiry to assess in detail what happened. In the meantime, we appreciate the support we are receiving and we know that we have many options to ensure a great performance in Leg 3,” said Trombetti.

The official report into the investigation by Ocean Globe Race HQ stated that the decision by Vittorio Malingri was made against team orders and the direct instructions of the team manager and owner, and without their knowledge.

For each sail sent to the sailmaker for inspection and repair, a 12-hour time penalty was issued for each sail, making a total of 36 hours.

A 12-hour penalty for each sail sent to a sailmaker without authority and registration with Ocean Globe Race HQ was also issued.

A further 100-hour penalty was also issued due to the false declaration by Vittorio Malingri, but this was suspended due to Malingri acting against team orders and the direct instructions of the team manager and owner, and without their knowledge.

The 100-hour penalty is suspended, subject to Translated 9 not breaching any further notice of race rules.

There are strict rules about the use of sails under the notice of race.

Boats with one mast are allowed just 11 sails for the entire race, while yachts with two masts are allowed 13 sails; any sail older than 8 years is discounted 50% so two old sails are counted as one new sail.

Only Dacron and Nylon sail material is allowed.

A 24-hour time penalty is applied if a sail is lost or thrown overboard, or if a new sail is brought onboard after the start.

The rules, announced four years ago, aim to encourage teams to sail carefully, as well as promote environmental sustainability; unlike the Whitbread Races of old, teams can’t just buy a new suit of sails for each leg.

An exception to the sail repair rule was made in Cape Town, after Leg One, as it became clear to Ocean Globe Race HQ that some teams needed serious sail repair, and the teams were warned that this was a one-off and would not happen again.

Other teams have accepted the IRC rating time penalty for carrying extra sails.

Explorer, led by Mark Sinclair, faces a 48-hour time penalty ahead of the start of Leg Three, after losing a new genoa overboard and accepting a gift of two old spinnakers.

Four others – Neptune, Outlaw, Pen Duick VI and Sterna – have also been issued time penalties after applying and being granted permission to send sails out for repair, while other teams have made sail repairs on board.

Sail Penalties applied to Leg Three:

Explorer: 48 hours: lost new genoa overboard and gifted two old spinnakers

Neptune: 36 hours: Granted permission for repairs for two spinnakers and on gennaker

Outlaw: 12 hours: Granted permission for repairs to a spinnaker

Pen Duick VI: 12 hours: Granted permission for repairs to a reacher.

Translated 9: 72 hours (100 hour penalty suspended)

Leg Three of the Ocean Globe Race will start on Sunday (14 January 2024) from Auckland to Punta del Este in Uruguay.

The 4,980-mile race will see crews sail through the Southern Ocean and round Cape Horn, with the first boats expected to arrive between 9-18 February 2024.

