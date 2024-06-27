German sportboat builder, Say Carbon Yachts is relaunched

The German boatbuilder Say Carbon Yachts, which filed for insolvency in January 2024, has now been relaunched

Say Carbon Yachts was facing an uncertain future at the beginning of 2024 when the German sportboat builder filed for insolvency, hoping to find new investors.

The firm, founded in 2006, specialised in carbon-fibre boats and RIBS before building for the luxury boat market, under the management of the then-new owner, Karl Wagner.

New models were launched in 2022 and 2023 and Say Carbon Yachts began focussing on the American boating market. Still, a fall in sales led to the company filing for insolvency on 23 January 2024.

Now it has been relaunched following fresh investment into the company.

The core team at Say Carbon Yachts will remain and the boat will continue to be built in Germany. It is also planning to expand its range, promising “to present new, innovative models in the near future.”

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Our priority remains to produce high-quality yachts and provide first-class service that our customers can rely on.”

According to the company’s website, Say Carbon Yachts currently produces three models – the SAY 29 (E), SAY 42 and SAY 52.

