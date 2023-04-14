Borrow A Boat in administration

The UK boat rental and yacht charter firm, Borrow A Boat, has entered administration, less than a year after launching a £750,000 Crowdfunding campaign

Borrow A Boat, which describes itself as the UK’s leading boat rental and yacht charter marketplace, has entered administration.

A notice published in The Gazette confirms that Alexander Kinninmonth and Philip Harris of FRP Advisory Trading Ltd were appointed on 12 April 2023.

Anyone wanting further details are asked to contact The Joint Administrators, Tel: 02381 448 200. Alternatively, contact Chris Wilson at Chris.Wilson@frpadvisory.com

Since 2017, Borrow A Boat – which offers access to more than 45,000 boats in over 65 countries – has raised millions of pounds in investment, with £7.8 million coming from crowdfunding.

In the last few years, Borrow A Boat has acquired HELM, Barqo – the Dutch boating marketplace – and Beds on Board, after successfully raising £1.5 million. This also enabled it to expand into the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

HELM has now been re-acquired by the company’s founders, Peter Harrison-Hill and Simon Morgan.

They will resume the day-to-day running of the international yacht charter brokerage and are keen to emphasise that existing HELM charters remain unaffected.

In June 2022, Borrow A Boat launched a further £750,000 crowdfunding round with London-based investment crowdfunding platform Seedrs to expand into Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

At the time, the CEO and founder of Borrow A Boat, Matt Ovenden, said the business had “made huge strides forward in the last six months – continually smashing our all-time sales records month-on-month towards the end of 2021 and we’re now, in 2022, consistently clearing £1 million a month in revenue.”

In November 2022, the firm announced it would be accepting crypto currency payments.

At the start of 2023, Borrow A Boat claimed to be the fastest-growing boat charter group in the UK.

It said it was heading for “significant growth” in 2023, after posting a “record-breaking” year in 2022 and year-on-year revenue growth of over 400%.

The acquisition of KellyBoat in 2022 resulted in the launch of Borrow A Boat’s US office, initially focussed on boat hires in New England and Palm Beach.

Borrow A Boat said the rise of interest from the US has seen bookings across Europe. Greece and Croatia top the list.

The strength of the dollar versus the euro had also further fuelled the growth in clientele from the US.

