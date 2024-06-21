Scorpion RIBS under new ownership

Scorpion RIBS, which went into administration earlier this year, has been bought by car specialist, Twisted

The future of the Scorpion RIBS brand looked uncertain earlier this year after Lymington Boat Makers, formerly known as Scorpion RIBS, was placed into administration.

The firm blamed price increases because of the war in Ukraine and the rise of interest rates in the UK for the decision.

The North Yorkshire car specialist, Twisted, has bought the boat manufacturer. It will be run by its sister company, Twisted Marine, based at Salcombe and Brighton.

It has confirmed it will continue to build the RIBS under the name Twisted Scorpion RIBS.

Commenting on the acquisition, the founder of Twisted Automotive and Twisted Marine, Charles Fawcett, said he was “incredibly excited to bring Scorpion RIBs into the Twisted family.”

“Scorpion RIBs is a brand synonymous with quality, innovation, and performance, values that align perfectly with our own. By preserving and revitalising Scorpion RIBs, we are not only saving a great brand but also opening new avenues for growth and creativity,” he said.

Scorpion RIBS was launched in February 2001. The three models in its current range are the Serket, with a 2.75m beam, the Sting, with a beam of 3.1m, and the Silurian, with a 3.25m beam.

Various power options are available for each model, including inboard, outboard and waterjet propulsion.

The previous owner of Scorpion RIBS, Patrick Byrne, said: “After 16 years building the Scorpions, I am very pleased to see Scorpion continue in the capable hands of Twisted, a British company with a great engineering heritage.”

