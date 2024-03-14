Cornish Crabbers appoints liquidator

British boat builders Cornish Crabbers has been placed into liquidation following a creditors meeting

Cornish Crabbers, which builds the popular Crabber and Shrimper ranges, has been placed into liquidation.

The accountancy, insolvency and business recovery practice, Lameys confirmed to Practical Boat Owner magazine that insolvency practitioner Michelle Weir had been appointed liquidator.

It follows a creditors meeting yesterday to discuss the passing of a resolution for the voluntary winding up of the partnership.

The meeting was called by the boatbuilder’s managing director and partner Peter Thomas, and the notice was published in The Gazette.

Cornish Crabbers is owned by Peter Thomas and Samantha Thomas, and is based at Rock, near Wadebridge.

The latest financial statement published in The Gazette for Cornish Crabbers LLP is from 31 December 2022. It shows that at that time, the boatbuilder owed over £1 million, with the amount falling due within one year.

This included debt of:

£134,606 in bank loans and overdrafts

£197,325 owed to trade creditors

£94,932 owed to social security and other taxes

£574,128 owed to other creditors

The first Cornish Crabbers were built by Westerly Boats in 1973. Its most popular model, the Cornish Shrimper 19 – designed by Roger Dongray – has garnered a reputation as the best British production gaffer of all time.

More than 1,100 Cornish Shrimpers have been built since 1979 with the original boats still being sailed all over the world.

Other popular traditionally-styled vessels produced by the firm include the 24-30ft Crabbers, 20ft Cornish Limpet and 12ft Cornish Cormorant dinghies, Cornish Clam motorboat range, the Stephen Jones-designed Hunter Mystery 35, the Hunter Link and other boats in the Hunter range.

The company, formerly named Select Yachts, located in Rock, North Cornwall, previously went into voluntary liquidation in November 2008. The following year, its assets were bought by former customer and entrepreneur Philip Langsdale.

Rebranded Cornish Crabbers, it was helped by a grant of £150,000 from the European Regional Development Fund, which went towards buying the firm’s factory premise and designing new boats, like the Crabber 26.

In 2010 the business was reported to have a healthy order book and 28-strong staff.

Langsdale said at the time: “We are proud of being a British manufacturing business generating wealth for Cornwall and pleased that we have achieved this growth in what has been the deepest recession since the 1920s.”

Philip Langsdale left the business in December 2012.

Recently, the range built by Cornish Crabbers included the Limpet 10, Shrimper 17, 19 and 21, the Crabber 24MKV, 26 and Pilot Cutter 30, the Adventure 17, 19, 21 and 26, the Clam 17, 19 and 21 and the Mystery 30 and Mystery 35.

