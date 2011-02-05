British sailors missing after yacht wrecked

Yacht Waterwaves washed ashore on Portuguese coast

Two British sailors are missing after their yacht, Waterwaves, was hit by a large wave off the north-west coast of Portugal.

Naval officer Julio Rocha told the Press Association that a



helicopter has joined the search for the men, aged 53 and 54. One male crew member, aged 24, was able to swim to safety at Povoa de



Varzim. The wreckage of the yacht, a Stern 33, has been recovered from the sea wall.

The accident happened in darkness at about 3.30 am on



Friday when the men were trying to enter the marina on the coast north of Porto. They had left from Vigo, in Spain when they encountered rough weather.

Watch the BBC’s news report here

