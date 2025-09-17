boatfolk marina group is now owned by Premier Marinas’ owner Wellcome

Premier Marinas has confirmed the acquisition of boatfolk's 11 marinas – bringing its combined portfolio to 22 sites across the UK

Premier Marinas has announced the acquisition of boatfolk for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition has been funded through investment provided by Premier Marina’s long-term owners, Wellcome, and makes it ‘the UK’s leading marina operator’.

boatfolk’s portfolio of 11 marinas across the UK, includes Rhu Marina, on the Clyde, Scotland, Portland Marina and Weymouth Marina in Dorset, Conwy Marina, North Wales, Penarth Marina, Cardiff, South Wales, Royal Quays Marina, Newcastle, Haslar Marina in Portsmouth Harbour, Portishead Marina, Bristol, Deacons Marina, Hamble, East Cowes Marina on the Isle of Wight, and Bangor Marina, Northern Ireland.

The acquisition creates a combined portfolio of 22 UK locations for Premier Marinas, which already owns Falmouth Marina in Cornwall, Noss-on-Dart Marina in Devon, Swanwick Marina, Gosport Marina, Universal Marina, Trafalgar Wharf, Port Solent Marina, and Southsea Marina in Hampshire, Chichester Marina in West Sussex, Brighton Marina and Sovereign Harbour in East Sussex.

The company has pledged that ‘boatfolk will continue to operate largely unchanged as plans are developed to align the businesses over the coming months and to unlock benefits for customers.’

Pete Bradshaw, chief executive of Premier Marinas, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Premier Marinas have concluded the acquisition of boatfolk following a formal sale process. “In boatfolk, we see a fantastic portfolio of marinas in great locations, a talented team, and a customer ethos that resonates with that of Premier Marinas. “We have much in common, and my team looks forward to working with our new colleagues to unlock the benefits for all our customers.”

‘Things will remain largely unchanged in the short term’

In a statement to boatfolk customers, Mr Bradshaw provided additional reassurance. He said: “I’m delighted to confirm that following a formal sale process, ownership of boatfolk has been transferred to Premier Marinas, and I’m also delighted to be the first to welcome you as the new owners. “Premier Marinas is wholly owned by Wellcome, a global charitable foundation. We are part of their investment portfolio, the profits of which support the science addressing urgent health challenges that affect everyone. You can learn more about Wellcome and its important work here. “Wellcome is a long-term investor and has owned Premier Marinas since 2015. “During this time, they have supported our growth through investments, including funding this latest acquisition of boatfolk. “In boatfolk, we see a fantastic portfolio of marinas in great locations, along with a customer ethos that resonates with our own. “I can assure you that things will remain largely unchanged in the short term, with your current contract and associated benefits also continuing as they are. “We will be working to align the two businesses and look forward to sharing our plans with you over the coming months. “I appreciate that the ownership change will naturally raise questions, and we will endeavour to answer these with as much clarity as possible over the coming days. “Together with our new boatfolk colleagues, our primary focus will be on continuing to deliver you first-class service, while also working to unlock the benefits of being part of our wider group for you. “On behalf of everyone at Premier Marinas, I’m delighted to welcome you and everyone at boatfolk, and I look forward to meeting many of you over the coming months.”

