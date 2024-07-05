Premier Marinas aims to become UK’s greenest marina chain

Premier Marinas has now installed 3,630 solar panels to help power its buildings and boatyards

Premier Marinas plans to become the first UK marina operator to be verified ISO 14064-1:2008 for its management of greenhouse gas emissions from its sites.

In the last 15 years, it has invested nearly £850,000 in solar PV systems, installing 3,630 solar panels on its sites with a total generating capability greater than 1200 kWp.

To date, these solar panels have generated over 4,000,000 kWh of electricity – enough to power over 1,500 homes; the independent National Regulatory Authority, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) estimates the typical household in England, Scotland and Wales uses 2,700 kWh of electricity annually.

Premier Marinas is now displaying live data on its website, showing the amount of electricity generated by these solar panels in 24 hours and the last 12 months on its 11 sites along the South Coast.

The operator was the first UK marine group to switch to using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power its boatyard plant and machinery.

“Our customers want to see that we are serious about protecting the environment,” said Peter Wortley, Premier’s Environment Health and Safety Manager.

“It is critical for us to take action and be as transparent as possible in what we do—which is why the Premier Marinas website now displays live solar data.”

Premier Marinas aims to be greenhouse gas emission free by 2030 and produce no carbon emissions by 2050.

Continues below…