Boaters in Scotland face proposed Clydeport Conservancy Fee

Peel Ports Ltd is considering introducing a conservancy fee on all boats over 6m long in the Firth of Clyde. "This will affect everyone who has a boat on the Clyde or who wants to visit, or who operates a business on the Clyde coast" warn local boaters.

Boaters in Scotland are concerned about proposals to levy a conservancy fee on leisure boat owners in the Clyde area.

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Scotland, which represents boaters throughout Scotland, has pledged to write to Peel Ports, to express its ‘specific concerns around the proposal’.

A spokesperson for Peel Ports Clydeport said: “We are at the early stages of exploring options around the introduction of a conservancy fee for leisure vessels on the Clyde, aligned to the practice of many other statutory harbour authorities (SHAs) who already apply these fees to their services. “No decision has been taken with regard to these initial discussions, however if we were to pursue the introduction of a fee, in line with our statutory obligations we would hold a consultation during which all marine users would be given the opportunity to share their views. “Conservancy fees for leisure vessels are standard practice among UK harbour authorities, enabling the essential maintenance and operation of our waterways. “Regardless of the outcome of these discussions, as the SHA for the Clyde, we will continue to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for both professional and leisure users of the Firth of Clyde and river.”

Simon Limb, managing director for Clyde Marina, told PBO: “We have been involved and in discussions and meetings with Peel Ports, both with a small group of marina operators invited by Peel to meet in August and latterly meeting with Peels representatives and British Marine our industry trade association. In both of those meetings we highlighted concerns over the proposals and requested a detailed consultation process, the proposal so far has little detail attached to it.”

Concerns for ‘all boats over 6m long’

Local boat owner Alistair Cameron told PBO: “Peel Ports Ltd are trying to impose a “conservancy fee” on all boats over 6m long in the Firth of Clyde.

“This will affect everyone who has a boat on the Clyde or who wants to visit, or who operates a business on the Clyde coast.

“Although the topic has been picked up by the yachting community it also applies to recreational fishing and even classic boat racing like 100-year-old One-Design Garelochs and the International 8 metre class.

“Peel Ports have already implemented this system around the Medway port, which they operate, but this new proposal affects a much larger sea area as well as many more small businesses, which rely on water-based activities for much of their trade.

“Marinas and boatyards are likely to be particularly badly hit as boat owners avoid the area or move their boats to other parts of Scotland not affected by these charges.

“Concerns have been raised by local MPs and the issue will be discussed at the Scottish Government’s cross-party group on recreational boating and marine tourism.

“Meanwhile residents around the Clyde coast as well as local boating organisations point out the damaging effect these charges would have on mental and physical health following the lessons learned after the recent pandemic.

“Those affected should contact RYA Scotland or their local Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) or councillor.”

Impact ‘on many thousands’ of leisure boaters

In a statement, RYA Scotland said: “We have been aware of plans to implement a Conservancy Fee since late summer and recognise the impact that it will have on the many thousands of leisure boaters active on the Clyde and those visiting. “RYA Scotland has acted for many years as a consultee on numerous plans and proposals that impact on coastal and inland boating activity. However, to date, we are not aware of any consultation or formal means by which we or the public can share feedback with Peel Ports group. “Simultaneously, we have noticed significant amounts of online social media discourse amongst those concerned by the proposed fee. “To highlight the concerns we have been hearing, we brought the matter to the attention of the Holyrood Cross Party Group for Recreational Boating and Marine Tourism at their meeting on 24 September. “The Cross Party Group is a key forum for MSPs and key stakeholders sharing information and addressing matters that have broad relevance across Scotland’s recreational marine sector. “Whilst we recognise that as the Statutory Harbour Authority Peel Ports do have a right to levy fees under the Clyde Port Order (1965), it is clear from that order that charges made must be for very specific services and be reasonable. “RYA Scotland are writing to Peel Ports, to express our specific concerns around the proposal.”

Anyone wishing to contact the RYA about this matter is asked to email: communications@ryascotland.org.uk