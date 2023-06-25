Red Original beanie and headband: tried and tested

Ali Wood tests Red Original's beanie hat and headband to find out if it keeps her warm from the elements

I’m a fan of Red Original’s paddle, surf and swim gear, so was keen to try out their new Merino wool hat and headband.

Made with 3M reflective yarn, the rib-knit headwear is reflective in low light, so is good for being seen when the days are short but you’re still on the water.

The hat isn’t as soft as some of my other ones, but is comfortable and stretchy enough to fit not only myself but my 11-year-old son and husband (who both keep stealing it).

In a downpour, it’ll eventually get soggy, but manages to retain its heat for a while.

The headband is made of the same material as the hat, and I like to wear it both indoors and outdoors for that extra bit of warmth.

If you sail with a helmet, as I do on windy days, the headband fits nicely underneath without making it too tight.

It’s also handy for keeping your ears warm under a bike helmet or on a run in cold conditions.

The unisex headband and hat are available in burgundy and navy colours.

Price: Red Original Merino Beanie (£37.95) and Merino Headband (£32.95).

