Lifos Go 72 first look: New lithium ion battery packs a lot into a relatively small package

Lifos’ latest lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) battery is a 72Ah unit intended to provide similar usable capacity to a 130Ah lead acid battery, yet it’s one-third the size and just a quarter of the weight.

LiFePO4 batteries are cobalt free and don’t have the high fire risk associated with straight lithium-ion batteries, so are the chemistry recommended for use afloat.

Nevertheless, it’s important to recognise they’re often not a direct drop-in replacement for lead-acid batteries.

The Lifos Go 72 has Bluetooth connectivity, enabling data including current, voltage, power (W) and state of charge to be monitored on an Android or iOS device.

There’s also a low charge state warning, plus an on/off button that switches off the Battery Management System (BMS) to prevent discharge when it’s not in use.

Up to four units can be connected to form a larger battery bank, with each battery’s internal BMS ensuring all cells are balanced.

The battery is rated for 2,750 cycles at 90% depth of discharge, increasing to 3,500 cycles at 75% depth of discharge.

Long-term costs therefore have the potential to be significantly lower than for deep-discharge lead-acid batteries.

Lifos Go 72 Specifications

Nominal voltage: 12.8v

Nominal capacity: 72Ah

Energy: 921.6Wh

Resistance: <10mΩ

Efficiency: >90%

Dimensions (inc. terminals): 299.6 x 179 x 188mm

Weight: 10.4kg

Waterproofing: IP65

Recommended charge current: 15A – 20A

Maximum charge current: 70A

Recommended charge voltage: 14.4v – 14.6v

Max continuous discharge current: <80A

Peak discharge current: 210A (6 seconds)

Discharge temperature: -20~60ºC

Charge temperature: 0~50ºC

Storage temperature: -20~40ºC

Warranty: Five years

Price: £699