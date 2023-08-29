Tony Davies shows how to fit coaxial plugs and sockets to make a reliable VHF cable joint

How to fit coaxial plugs and sockets

Recently, one of my 2.4m VHF aerials snapped off about a foot above the stainless steel fitting.

Faced with the task of dismantling the panels and headlining throughout the boat I decided to use the original cable and fit a watertight deck plug as is common on yachts.

It also seemed a good idea to be able to remove the antenna during the winter lay-up for storage to extend its life.

If you’re reading this with a similar job in mind it is important to check the thread type on the antenna mounting to ensure the thread is compatible with the new aerial.

This is especially important if your mounts are 15 years old or more as thread types may differ.

How to fit coaxial plugs

That way the easy bit….

…And now exactly the same procedure is followed with the socket part.

This is slightly more difficult as it has to be done outside in a rather more awkward position.

Don’t even bother to attempt this in windy and freezing conditions, as even a commercial-size soldering iron will not be able to maintain sufficient heat outside.

Using a cable splice

The plug and socket are great when you have time to fit them.

What about when you need a quick, reliable and permanent repair without solder? The answer is to use a cable splice.

