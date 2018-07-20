The Western Boat Show is returning to Bristol on 20-22 July with a much improved line up of boats and exhibitors.

The show, which is free, forms part of the Bristol Harbour Festival and will display a range of new and used boats for offshore and inland use to suit every budget – anything from collapsible dinghies, inflatables, canal boats, sailing boats, speed boats to large motor boats – not forgetting all the boating equipment, from engines to deck shoes, for boating enthusiasts.

Boats on display include a Jeanneau Leader 36, Merry Fisher 695, Merry Fisher Marlin 795, Glastron GT225, Character Post Boat, Zodiac Seasport 400, BRIG ribs, Warrior 175 Export, Explorer Boats, Arborhouse Canal Boat and a large selection of second hand boats from Channel Yacht Sales.

The event will cover every aspect of the leisure marine industry from boat builders, canoes, paddle boards, sail makers, marinas, holidays, chandlers, watersports and engine manufacturers to marine finance, clothing specialists and navigation equipment.

Other exhibitors include Bamboo, Boatshed Bristol, Charles Taylor, Crown Oak, Deck Shoes Unlimited, Flint & Flame, Ikiru, Moor2Sea, National Coastwatch, Penarth Covers, Pieroth, Portishead Quays Marina, Sandbank SUP Style, SD Marine, Seahopper, Shawbury Wine and Ullman Sails.

The event director, Richard Milbourn, said: ‘We’re delighted to be making the boat show free to visitors and enabling the boats on the pontoons to be accessible to everyone as part of Bristol’s biggest free event.’

‘Its fantastic to be part of one of the UK’s biggest festivals and after running for 47 years the Bristol Harbour Festival really know how to showcase Bristol and put a great event on.’

‘The 250 visiting boats moored up in the harbour and 250,000 visitors makes the Festival a real boating party and a spectacle not to be missed!’ he added.

The Bristol Harbour Festival will feature a range of events, from dance performers to circus acts and a variety of musical stages including walking bands and interactive theatre.

It is held over two miles from the Grain Barge to the Hidden Gardens of Wapping Wharf, from Brunel’s SS Great Britain to Cascade Steps and from Queen Square to College Green.

There will also be a range of festival markets and food stalls offering visitors a choice of culinary delights.

To register for free tickets for the Western Boat Show, please visit www.westernboatshow.co.uk.