Southampton Boat Show 2025: everything you need to know

The UK's biggest boating and watersports festival returns to Southampton in September, with a new layout and stages

Visitors to the Southampton Boat Show 2025 will notice a change to this year’s event.

The show, which is held at Mayflower Park, will have a more compact layout than in previous years and a new entrance.

Here is your guide to the biggest boat show in the UK!

When is the Southampton Boat Show 2025 open?

The Southampton Boat Show 2025 will run from 19-28 September. It will open at 1000 each day and will close at 1800, except on 28 September when it shuts at 1630. The Shipyard will also open late til 2100 on 20 and 27 September.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available via the boat show website: www.southamptonboatshow.com.

At the gate, tickets cost £32 for an adult; children aged 15 and under and senior citizens aged over 66 and who live in the SO14-SO19 postcodes go free. Concession tickets, which apply to NHS, emergency staff, ages of 60 and over, students, military personnel (serving and veterans), disabled visitors and local residents (SO14 – SO19 postcodes only), cost £26.

Tickets are cheaper if purchased before the show starts. There is a range of discounted offers, starting from £23. There are discounts for concessions which apply to NHS and emergency staff, the Armed Forces, students, the over-60s, disabled visitors and those living in SO14-SO19 postcodes. A valid ID is required.

A carer over 14 years old who is assisting a guest who has a disability can enter the show free.

There are also VIP tickets available from £149 per person (if purchased in advance), which include access to the Waterside Lounge, complimentary drinks throughout the day and a buffet lunch.

How do I get to the Southampton Boat Show 2025?

Entrance to the show will be at Mayflower Park.

Within a 5-minute walk, there are plenty of parking spaces if travelling by car. Alternatively, the show is a 5-minute walk from the main bus station in the town.

Southampton Central is the mainline railway station closest to Mayflower Park, and is a 5-10 minute walk through the centre of town to the show entrance.

Southampton Airport is available for international visitors; a train regularly runs between the Southampton Airport Parkway Station to Southampton Central.

What can I expect to see at the Southampton Boat Show 2025?

The show is divided up into six areas: The Boating Academy (incorporating Chefs’ Ahoy), On the Water Stage, The Wooden Boat Stage, The Lake, The Shipyard, The Powerhub and Show Marina.

The Boating Academy

The Boating Academy will host a series of expert talks and live demonstrations, aimed at beginner as well as advanced sailors and boaters.

Practical Boat Owner contributors Ben Sutcliffe-Davies, Gilbert Park and Max Liberson will feature in the line-up, alongside Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Conrad Humphries, Geoff Holt, David Henshall, Mark Ashley-Miller and Yachting Monthly’s literary editor and author, Julia Jones.

The Cruising Association will also be presenting two talks: Sailing with pets: get the latest on travelling with pets from Great Britain to the EU, and Cruising in Europe: find out how to extend your stay.

Chefs’ Ahoy will give visitors the chance to meet South Coast producers and watch cookery demonstrations with Martin Dawkins, The Rustic Chef.

Talks and presentations not to miss at The Boating Academy include:

Friday, 19 September: PBO Ask the Experts Live, 1030-1100 . Put your questions to Beta Marine CEO Andrew Growcoot – engines; Wilf Chaplin – sails and rigging; Dave Johnson – Wessex Resins; Mark Ashley-Miller on his 9,000 mile voyage around Britain and Ireland, 1525-1550.

PBO Ask the Experts Live, . Put your questions to Beta Marine CEO Andrew Growcoot – engines; Wilf Chaplin – sails and rigging; Dave Johnson – Wessex Resins; Mark Ashley-Miller on his 9,000 mile voyage around Britain and Ireland, Saturday, 20 September: Julia Jones shares stories from her book, Stars to Steer By, celebrating women who went to sea in the 20th century, 1030-1100 ; Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, 1220-1250.

Julia Jones shares stories from her book, Stars to Steer By, celebrating women who went to sea in the 20th century, ; Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Sunday, 21 September: Conrad Humphreys on The Bounty Project, 1030-1100 .

Conrad Humphreys on The Bounty Project, . Monday, 22 September: PBO‘s Gilbert Park on how to adapt both your boat and your approach to sailing as you get older, 11.10-11.30

PBO‘s Gilbert Park on how to adapt both your boat and your approach to sailing as you get older, Tuesday, 23 September: World Cruising Club’s Paul Tetlow on planning an offshore bluewater sailing passage, 1030-1100; the Cruising Association’s Tania Nieveen on Sailing with Pets, 15.25-15.50 : Get the latest on travelling with pets from Great Britain to the EU

World Cruising Club’s Paul Tetlow on planning an offshore bluewater sailing passage, the Cruising Association’s Tania Nieveen on Sailing with Pets, : Get the latest on travelling with pets from Great Britain to the EU Wednesday, 24 September: Yachting Monthly‘s Heather Prentice in conversation with Justine Mettraux, 13.55-14.20 ; The Cruising Association’s Judy Evans on Cruising in Europe: Find out how to extend your stay 1525-1550.

Yachting Monthly‘s Heather Prentice in conversation with Justine Mettraux, ; The Cruising Association’s Judy Evans on Cruising in Europe: Find out how to extend your stay Thursday, 25 September: Yachting Monthly contributor, Justin Morton on Proper Pilotage with Modern Tech, 1525-1550 .

Yachting Monthly contributor, Justin Morton on Proper Pilotage with Modern Tech, . Friday, 26 September: Racing offshore with Yachting Monthly Triangle Race skippers, 1110-1130 ; Renovating a £1 boat with PBO contributor Max Liberson, 1525-1550.

Racing offshore with Yachting Monthly Triangle Race skippers, ; Renovating a £1 boat with PBO contributor Max Liberson, Saturday, 27 September: PBO contributor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies shares surveyor tips after decades in the industry and demonstrates 10 essential knots, 1525-1700.

The Cruising Association will also be hosting a series of events at Stand H522 in the New Wave Hall, with experts on hand to answer questions on a wide range of cruising topics, including the latest updates from the Regulatory & Technical Services group (RATS).

19 September: Regulatory & Technical Services: We will share risk-reduction and safety advice for sailing in orca-affected waters and have your questions answered.

Regulatory & Technical Services: We will share risk-reduction and safety advice for sailing in orca-affected waters and have your questions answered. 20 September: Channel Section: Drop by the CA and chat with our Channel Section team, who will share plenty of information on crossing The Channel and cruising its waters.

Channel Section: Drop by the CA and chat with our Channel Section team, who will share plenty of information on crossing The Channel and cruising its waters. 22 September: Crewing Service: Whether you are a skipper seeking crew or crew looking for a boat, our Crewing Service connects you to a match afloat.

Crewing Service: Whether you are a skipper seeking crew or crew looking for a boat, our Crewing Service connects you to a match afloat. 23 September: Travelling with Pets, plus talk on The Boating Academy Stage: Get the latest on travelling with pets from GB to the EU, as we share the planning, preparation and entry/exit requirements, along with current regulations and guidance.

Travelling with Pets, plus talk on The Boating Academy Stage: Get the latest on travelling with pets from GB to the EU, as we share the planning, preparation and entry/exit requirements, along with current regulations and guidance. 24 September: Midlands Section: Meet our new Midlands Section, based at Rutland Sailing Club, who will organise events, socials and information sharing for local members. Cruising in Europe, plus talk on The Boating Academy Stage: Learn how to extend your stay in Europe as we discuss key requirements and restrictions as well as opportunities for extended travel in Europe for both UK and non-EU nationals.

Midlands Section: Meet our new Midlands Section, based at Rutland Sailing Club, who will organise events, socials and information sharing for local members. Cruising in Europe, plus talk on The Boating Academy Stage: Learn how to extend your stay in Europe as we discuss key requirements and restrictions as well as opportunities for extended travel in Europe for both UK and non-EU nationals. 25 September: Motorboat Section Day: Whether you are planning trips, buying your first boat or need navigation and maintenance tips, our team is ready to help.

Motorboat Section Day: Whether you are planning trips, buying your first boat or need navigation and maintenance tips, our team is ready to help. 26 September: Ask your question to the CA Regulatory & Technical Services (RATS) Group: come and discuss any RATS subject and see how we can help you.

Ask your question to the CA Regulatory & Technical Services (RATS) Group: come and discuss any RATS subject and see how we can help you. 27 September: Mediterranean Section: Discover the CA’s vibrant community for those cruising or aspiring to cruise in the Mediterranean.

On the Water Stage

Based within the show’s marina, the On the Water Stage will feature jet ski stunts and water displays. The schedule is yet to be announced.

Try-a-Boat sessions will also be running throughout the show, giving the visitors a chance to try different boats.

The boat lineup includes:

Axopar 37XC

Hanse 348

Hanse 418

Brabus Line Axopar 28 Cabin

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 349

Wetwheels

Team Endeavour Racing (available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Clipper 70 (one trip on Saturday and Sunday)

The Wooden Boat Stage

New for 2025 is the Wooden Boat Stage, which brings together three organisations – the Wooden Boatbuilders’ Trade Association (WBTA), the Boat Building Academy (BBA), and Women in Boatbuilding (WIBB).

The focus of the 10-day programme will be the art of boatbuilding – both traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques such as oar and paddle making, steam bending, epoxy work, knotting and rigging, as well as a series of panel discussions, author talks, short films and workshops.

Some of the highlights include:

Youtuber Dan Lee – The online boatbuilding star discusses innovations including 3D scanning in wooden boat design and restoration, 2o September, 1200-1245, 27 September, 1200-1245

– The online boatbuilding star discusses innovations including 3D scanning in wooden boat design and restoration, Founder of Dennetts Boatbuilders, Michael Dennett in conversation with Women in Boatbuilding’s Belinda Joslin, 28 September, 1100-1145

Boat Design for a Sustainable Future with Hanneke Boon from James Wharram Designs, Colin Henwood chair of the Wooden Boatbuilders’ Trade Association, Swallow Yachts’ Matt Newland and John J Mcshea, 27 September, 1500-1545

with Hanneke Boon from James Wharram Designs, Colin Henwood chair of the Wooden Boatbuilders’ Trade Association, Swallow Yachts’ Matt Newland and John J Mcshea, Julia Jones on Women and their Wooden Boats, 26 September, 1500-1545

on Women and their Wooden Boats, BlueTree Boatbuilders, Obioma Oji and Otto Maples on innovation and sustainability in timber boatbuilding, 26 September, 1100-1145

Obioma Oji and Otto Maples on innovation and sustainability in timber boatbuilding, Hanneke Boon – My life with Wharram Catamarans, 26 September, 1400-1445

– My life with Wharram Catamarans, Big Boats – Conservation for the Future. A panel chaired by Hannah Cunliffe (CEO, National Historic Ships), discussing preservation of large wooden vessels and the future of maritime heritage, 25 September, 1500-1545

A panel chaired by (CEO, National Historic Ships), discussing preservation of large wooden vessels and the future of maritime heritage, Routes into Boatbuilding: apprentice, college, on the job, self-taught. A panel chaired by PBO’s editor Katy Stickland with Indie Wix from Abbey Boatbuilder and Dan Lee from Dan Lee Boatbuilders, 24 September, 1500-1545

Belinda Joslin of Women in Boatbuilding said: “For Women in Boatbuilding, the Wooden Boat Stage is also more than just the stage, it’s positioning our organisation and diversity at the heart of the industry. Our goal has been to create a fun stage that showcases the amazing people and talent in our UK industry. We’re delighted that we’re making it happen!”

The Lake

A purpose-built lake is being built at Mayflower Park, where visitors will be able to try paddleboarding, kayaking and other watersports.

Rockley Watersports will also be hosting dinghy sailing sessions, and will provide all of the kit needed to get out on the water (visitors just need to bring a towel).

These activities are included in the ticket price; visitors just need to book a space at the lake booking point.

Nearby will also be the Andark Dive Tank, where try diving sessions will be run, as well as the chance to test out the latest scuba gear with dive professionals.

The Shipyard

The Shipyard zone returns for 2025, with live music and food stalls.

DJ Scott Mills will be showcasing on 20 September between 1930-2100. Throughout the show, Southampton DJ Steve Clark will be on the decks, and there will be live music performances from artists from The GiG.

An Elton John Tribute and Flash, a Queen Tribute Band, will be performing on the evening of Saturday, 27 September.

The Power Hub

For the first time, the Southampton Boat Show will have a dedicated zone for powerboats, jet skis and water toys.

The 72ft Thunder Child II will be on display at the marina as part of this focus on power. The boat has a top speed of 54 knots and currently holds six world records.

Exhibitors include BHG Marine, Boatsmart, Brig Ribs, Grand Ribs, Highfield Boats, Nordkapp Boats, Sea-Doo, Silver Boats UK, Smartliner Boats, Volvo Penta, and Williams Jet Tenders

This area will host The Cockpit stage for talks on performance and safety. The schedule is yet to be announced.

Show Marina

Over 300 boats will be on display at the show’s purpose-built marina. The marina will be laid out in zones, based on the types of boats, to make it easier for visitors.

Here is the list of boatbuilders which are confirmed, so far, for the show, with boat debuts highlighted:

Sail:

Arcona

Bavaria

Beneteau Sail

Contest Yachts

Dufour *Dufour 48 (new to show)

Fountaine Pajot * Fountaine Pajot 41 (new to show)

Hallberg-Rassy

Hanse

Jeanneau

Lagoon Catamarans *Lagoon 38 (new to show)

Moody

Nautitech

Neel

Oyster Yachts

Performance Marine Group (Stand A042) * Rascal (World premiere)

Sirius

Swallow Yachts * BayCruiser 23

The Small Yacht Company *Bente 28

Power:

AB Inflatables Bayliner Beneteau Power Delta Powerboats * Delta 33 Coupe (new to show) Fjord Fountaine Pajot Future Axis (MoonCat 100% electric catamaran) Fusion Power Boats Galeon Yachts Gemini *Gemini 1060 Cabin RIB (new to show) Grand Banks *Grand Banks 54 (new to show) Jomo Boats *Jomo 300 (new to show) Linder Boats Linssen Yachts Marex Mini Fisher Nordkapp *Nordkapp Enduro 830 (new to show) Nord Star Pardo Yachts Parker Boats Prestige Motor Yachts Princess Yachts Regal Boats Rigiflex Rodman Boats *Rodman 790 Venbtura CC (new to show) Sargo Boats UK Sea Ray Setag Yachts Targa Viknes Boats XO Boats



