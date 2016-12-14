Winner of the big PBO Christmas giveaway – take 2!

‘This has really made my day and my Christmas', says Bernard Morley, of Grimsby, who has won more than £2,745 of quality boating gear in the PBO festive giveaway.
For a second year running, we offered our pick of PBO’s best-on-test from the past year as one great prize.
The 2016 PBO Big Christmas giveaway was worth more than £2,745, and the winner was picked at random from the 2,135 entries, which included 184 print entries and 1,915 online entries.
Bernard Morley, of Grimsby, was surprised and delighted to be told he had won. The Sunspot 15 sailor said: ‘I just sent off the entry form on the day the magazine arrived.
‘I remember reading the list and thinking, someone very lucky is going to be happy to win this – and now that’s me! I thought it would be nice to enter and take my chance along with a lot of other people.’
Semi-retired Bernard, who is a member of Humber Mouth Yacht Club and a former trawlerman at Grimsby, has been a PBO subscriber for several years: ‘My wife Mandy gets it as a Christmas gift every year.’
The 62-year-old, who was looking forward to a family Christmas with his wife and two sons, added: ‘This has really made my day and my Christmas.’
Many thanks go to the generous suppliers who have made the PBO Big Christmas giveaway possible.
The prize haul includes Seajet 033 Shogun antifouling, a Spinlock Rig-Sense rig tension gauge, Unimer U-cleat mooring snubbers, Chilly’s bottle, Habitent cockpit enclosure, Meaco DD8L Zambezi dehumidifier, B&G Vulcan 5 chart plotter, Odeo Flare Mk III, Standard Horizon HX870E (DSC) handheld VHF radio.
Plus the top prize of Henri Lloyd’s Elite smock and salopettes, worth £825, which will keep Bernard warm for many winters to come as he potters about on the River Humber.
