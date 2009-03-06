Tune in to Twitter for the latest on what's not quite going on in the world of sailing

Fred ‘the Shred’ Goodwin enters a round the world race, a British man sets a new record for sailing around the Isle of Wight backwards while peeling oranges and a French boatyard releases a new, two-storey cruiser/racer, the 44HLM.

That’s right, it’s Not the PBO news, your online archive of the events that didn’t quite happen last week. There’s also useless but interesting facts, thoughts for the day, breaking news snippets and maintenance tips…

Give it a whirl at twitter.com/p_b_o.