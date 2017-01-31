New long range single point of contact for UK Coastguard

HM Coastguard has always played a prominent and significant role in long range search and rescue. Before the nationalisation of the UK Coastguard, Falmouth was the centre to contact, their telephone number and email address were widely published and carried by mariners throughout the world.

Following the reorganisation of HM Coastguard to a National Network with its centre at the National Maritime Operations Centre (NMOC) in Fareham this proud tradition continues.

The below numbers will go live on Wednesday 1 February 2017 and are intended as a point of contact for international and long range communications. They do not replace standard means of contacting the Coastguard locally under the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS)

UK Coastguard long range point of contact +44 (0)344 382 0025

UK Coastguard medical advice and/or assistance +44 (0)344 382 0026

ukmrcc@hmcg.gov.uk