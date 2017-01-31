New long range single point of contact for UK Coastguard

HM Coastguard has always played a prominent and significant role in long range search and rescue. Before the nationalisation of the UK Coastguard, Falmouth was the centre to contact, their telephone number and email address were widely published and carried by mariners throughout the world.
Following the reorganisation of HM Coastguard to a National Network with its centre at the National Maritime Operations Centre (NMOC) in Fareham this proud tradition continues.
The below numbers will go live on Wednesday 1 February 2017 and are intended as a point of contact for international and long range communications. They do not replace standard means of contacting the Coastguard locally under the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS)
UK Coastguard long range point of contact +44 (0)344 382 0025
UK Coastguard medical advice and/or assistance +44 (0)344 382 0026
ukmrcc@hmcg.gov.uk
UK Coastguard’s new AW189 and trial Jetstream stage rescue
The Coastguard's new AW189 helicopter and trial Jetstream aircraft came through their ‘water baptism’ yesterday after participating in ‘Exercise Top…
Don’t become a statistic in 2017 – Coastguard warning after series of rescues
Following a spate of incidents, UK Coastguard has issued some timely advice for enjoying the UK coast safely without putting…
Advice from Coastguard as Storm Barbara set to hit UK
Unsettled weather is heading our way in the lead-up to Christmas with Storm Barbara expected to strike the north and…
NZ Coastguard to rescue Vendée Globe skipper Thomas Ruyant
It is not too soon, as the situation has grown worse with the Vendée Globe boat sinking her bow down…
UK Coastguard helicopter’s 180-mile mission to save injured seafarer
The UK Coastguard has released details about a 'life or death' search and rescue helicopter mission to rescue an unwell…
Coastguard trials new search aircraft
HM Coastguard now has a new eye in the sky, as a Jetstream 41 turboprop aircraft is being trialled as…
Coastguard warning after two yachtsmen spark multiple rescues
"It’s not of role the UK Coastguard, which is an emergency service, to arrange a vessel’s repairs or to move…
Coastguard coordinate search after brief distress message
The UK Coastguard is appealing for information following a distress call from a vessel said to be taking on water…
Navtex: obsolete or essential?
Has Navtex been superseded by smartphones and the internet, or does it still have a role in modern sailing?
Coastguard warning not to use toy boats out at sea
The Irish Coast Guard advises seafarers not to use inflatables bought from supermarkets
Sailing weather apps and websites
We delve into a plethora of sailing weather apps and websites in an attempt to discover which ones offer the…
Work starts on £2.5m national Coastguard training centre
The new training centre at Daedalus Airfield in Lee on Solent is scheduled for completion in 2015
Coastguard appeal for missing yacht Equinox
The solo sailor of the 17ft yacht Equinox hasn't been heard from for a week