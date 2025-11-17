January 2026 Issue – out on 20 November

Sailing on sunshine: how to get the most out of your solar panels; Latest advice on installing lithium batteries that every boat owner should read; Understanding rigging failure and how to prevent it; Is it time to simplify the Beaufort Scale? How a triple amputee sailing solo and non-stop across the Pacific; What to wear when sailing; How to install fendering; Boats for Baltic island hopping and more!

Solar panels

Expert advice on choosing solar panels and how to make them work for you

Lithium battery safety

New advice on installing lithium batteries onboard

Standing rigging checks

Understanding rigging failure and how to prevent it

What to wear when sailing..

Clothing options for singhies to day boats and offshore cruisers

Time to simplify the Beaufort Scale?

One instructor argues that the empirical measure needs an update

Second-hand boats for Scandinavian cruising

The best yachts under 40ft for sailing the Stockholm Archipelago

Installing mock teak fendering

Replacing worn teak gunwale with a PVC alternative

How to winterise your motorboat

Steps to ensure your boat stays in top condition for next season

Three women and their wooden boats

The lives of Peter Gerard, Clare Allcard and Rozella Raynes

Small Westerly Yachts

Roomy 10ft to 26ft family cruisers at dinghy prices

Mizzen making

How to build a mizzen mast for a ketch

Mast refit and upgrade

Improvements to an Albin Ballad

Sports cruiser modification

Refurbishing a 1978 Reinell 26-footer

Solo across the Pacific

How triple amputee Craig Wood sailed into the history books with a non-stop, 90-day voyage

Ask the experts

Corroding rails and boats