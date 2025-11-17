January 2026 Issue – out on 20 November

Sailing on sunshine: how to get the most out of your solar panels; Latest advice on installing lithium batteries that every boat owner should read; Understanding rigging failure and how to prevent it; Is it time to simplify the Beaufort Scale? How a triple amputee sailing solo and non-stop across the Pacific; What to wear when sailing; How to install fendering; Boats for Baltic island hopping and more!
Solar panels
Expert advice on choosing solar panels and how to make them work for you
Lithium battery safety
New advice on installing lithium batteries onboard
Standing rigging checks
Understanding rigging failure and how to prevent it
What to wear when sailing..
Clothing options for singhies to day boats and offshore cruisers
Time to simplify the Beaufort Scale?
One instructor argues that the empirical measure needs an update
Second-hand boats for Scandinavian cruising
The best yachts under 40ft for sailing the Stockholm Archipelago
Installing mock teak fendering
Replacing worn teak gunwale with a PVC alternative
How to winterise your motorboat
Steps to ensure your boat stays in top condition for next season
Three women and their wooden boats
The lives of Peter Gerard, Clare Allcard and Rozella Raynes
Small Westerly Yachts
Roomy 10ft to 26ft family cruisers at dinghy prices
Mizzen making
How to build a mizzen mast for a ketch
Mast refit and upgrade
Improvements to an Albin Ballad
Sports cruiser modification
Refurbishing a 1978 Reinell 26-footer
Solo across the Pacific
How triple amputee Craig Wood sailed into the history books with a non-stop, 90-day voyage
Ask the experts
Corroding rails and boats