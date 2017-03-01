Family set to launch ‘Emily’s Code’ to save lives

Emily’s Code aims to prevent accidents at sea by highlighting key safety messages and leaves a legacy in memory of 14-year old Emily Gardner.
Emily’s Code, which honours the memory of teenager Emily Gardner, is set to launch this Saturday, 4 March at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show in London.
The Code, which was debated today in Westminster Hall, aims to prevent accidents at sea by highlighting key safety messages.
Emily Gardner was 14 when she drowned in a boating accident due to an ill-fitting buoyancy aid which snagged on a cleat when the boat capsized. Emily’s Code highlights a number of factors that are essential for safe boating and which could have prevented Emily’s accident.
Emily’s parents are launching the Code with the support of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), HM Coastguard, British Water Ski and Wakeboard, and the RNLI to raise awareness for small boat owners and users.
Emily’s Code comes about as the result of close work by her parents Clive and Debbie Gardner, their campaign supporter Cheryl Brown, Richard Graham MP and the Royal Yachting Association – visit www.emilyscode.org
You can watch the Emily’s Code Westminster Hall debate by clicking through to 16:00 at http://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/0f8d1c07-5100-448d-a144-fdc6ae72de55
