Enjoy 15% off Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets with the PBO discount code

Still the biggest and best in the south and returning for its 40th year, the Beaulieu Boatjumble boasts hundreds of stalls and stands selling both new and used kit, clothes, and craft.

This year’s event is taking place on Sunday 23 April, from 10am to 4pm.

Practical Boat Owner magazine will once again be running a day of free, practical boating talks and demonstrations in our PBO Ask the Experts Live marquee.

Don’t forget to use the discount code PBOMAG17 to get 15% off Boatjumble tickets.

New for 2017: Children aged under 12 go free. Please note they will still require a ticket.

The Boatjumble ticket includes admission to all the Beaulieu attractions – including The National Motor Museum!