Enjoy 15% off Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets with the PBO discount code

Still the biggest and best in the south and returning for its 40th year, the Beaulieu Boatjumble boasts hundreds of stalls and stands selling both new and used kit, clothes, and craft.
This year’s event is taking place on Sunday 23 April, from 10am to 4pm.
Practical Boat Owner magazine will once again be running a day of free, practical boating talks and demonstrations in our PBO Ask the Experts Live marquee.
Don’t forget to use the discount code PBOMAG17 to get 15% off Boatjumble tickets.
New for 2017: Children aged under 12 go free. Please note they will still require a ticket.
The Boatjumble ticket includes admission to all the Beaulieu attractions – including The National Motor Museum!
Advance tickets cost £8.70 for adults, £5 for ‘youth’ aged 13-17, and are available until 13 April 2017.
After this time, standard tickets priced at £9.70 for adults, £6 for youth will go on sale from 14 April and will also be available on the day.
You can be sure of picking up some real treasures with old and new wares available. Boat parts, nauticalia, clothing, gadgets, rope and general jumble.
Other offers
Brittany Ferries are offering 10% off between 21 – 25 April with the code ‘Beaulieu‘ on reservations. This code is valid from 1 February 2017. For any issues or questions please call Brittany Ferries on 0825 828 828.
DFDS ferries are offering 20% off on crossings with the code ‘ENLC15’, simply select your crossing and enter the code. For any issues or questions please contact DFDS Seaways.
Want to exhibit?
Trade to thousands of boating enthusiasts at the biggest boat jumble in the south.
If you are interested in exhibiting or trading at the Beaulieu Boatjumble please complete and return a booking form.
For general information and enquiries, please contact the Beaulieu events team, by calling 01590 614614 or emailing events@beaulieu.co.uk
