Shepards Wharf Marina: Just two minutes walk from Cowes High Street, Shepards Wharf Marina is one of Cowes Harbour’s main marina facilities offering a full range of services and amenities suitable for yacht racing events, rallies, and catering also to the cruising sailor and powerboater.

The welcoming and family-friendly marina has capacity for 130 visiting boats, 40 resident berth holders, and specialises in providing dry sailing packages for day class yachts, RIBs, motorboats and trailered keelboats.

Visitor berths can be booked in advance, subject to availability. All berths benefit from water and electricity, free Wi-Fi, inclusive showers, and site-wide CCTV. Discounted rates for rallies of six or more boats, sailing schools, and winter berthing. Onsite are the Amabi Restaurant, Girls for Sail, Island Divers, and Solent Sails.

The Sugar Store Events Centre at Shepards Wharf takes advantage of a prime waterside position and the world-class sailing waters of the Solent. The perfect venue for rallies, clubs, prize-givings, receptions, or regatta media centre. The Events Centre benefits from a convenient, central location with nearby transport links to the mainland.

Contact Shepards Wharf by phone or on VHF Ch80. Competitively priced fuel can be obtained from Cowes Harbour Fuels located 200m south of the Chain Ferry.