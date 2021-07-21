Dog surfing and paddleboard championships this weekend

Dog lovers, SUP-ers and surfers to head to Poole this Sunday – PLUS top tips for paddleboarding with dogs

Does your dog love paddleboarding and surfing? If so, make your way to Poole this weekend for the UK’s only dog surfing and paddleboard championships.

Now in its third year the national dog SUP competition takes place at Branksome Dene Chine on Sunday 25 July.

From sausage dogs on surfboards to pups who love SUPS (stand up paddle boards), the competition is open to all thrill-seeking canines across the country and their board masters. The event is also open to spectators who fancy something a bit fun and unique.

There will be music, stalls, food, drink and more.

Red Paddle Co has been announced as the event’s new title sponsor and all competitors will race on inflatable Red boards which are designed for maximum stability and movement through the water.

John Hibbard, Co Founder and CEO of Red Paddle Co, explains: “We’re really excited to be part of the Champs this year, which have become a much-loved part of Poole’s line up of summer events. Paddleboarding with your dog is becoming increasingly popular as a way of sharing a love of the water, exercise and adventure.”

Paddleboard ice cream parlour

Spectators can look forward to SUP owner and dog tandem races, a solo dog surfing comp and dog and owner fancy dress. There will also be an appearance from the world’s first ever paddleboard ice cream parlour (PUP), created by urban ice cream brand, Northern Bloc. Boarders will be able to paddle up to the parlour paddleboard and sample free ice cream.

Requisites for entry are simple; pet pooches need to have a level of competence on the boards for the safety of all competitors and are happy to be around other dogs and the ocean.

To book your ticket

Ticket sales https://facebook.com/events/s/dogmasters-2020-uk-dog-surfing/148055003292980/?ti=icl

How to paddleboard with dogs

So, how do you know if you have a dog SUP champ on your hands? Check out this video which shows you how to get your pup on a SUP:

Get the right kit and clobber – Red recommends the Red Paddle Co 10’ 6” Ride and a Red Original floatation device for your dog and a compact airbelt PFD for the rider Get your dog used to the surface of a board by encouraging them on the SUP on dry land When you are ready to try the water, edge the board on the water in shallow water and offer the dog treats and the opportunity to jump on and off with you sat on the board. Repeat this until you feel the dog is comfortable When the time feels right push off, start on your knees and slowly rise to your feet when your dog looks comfortable. Keep your trips short and sweet whilst they get used to the sensation and balancing Remember you can teach an old dog new tricks so give your pooch lots of praise and be patient

Doors open 9.45am, competitions start from 10am.

Adult tickets are £6, child £4 (aged 3-15), under 3’s free. Family tickets available for 2 adults and 2 children £18.

