London Boat Show – remember when January looked like this?

Here's what London's NHS Nightingale Hospital looked like in 2007. Enjoy this vintage footage from the London ExCel Boat Show – and see if you can spot some famous faces

For all the boaters out there, the London Boat Show was the perfect antidote to the January blues. Thousands of boats and bodies packed blissfully close to one another at London ExCel (now the NHS Nightingale Hospital). Remember the smell of new fibreglass? The taste of Guinness, and carrier bags bulging with glossy brochures of deck gear and charter holidays?

It was certainly the highlight of the year for the PBO staff. Take a look at this vintage video and see if you can recognise a few faces, including Sam Llewellyn, Tom Cunliffe, Dag Pyke, Mike Golding, former staffer Roz Jones and, of course, Ellen MacArthur cutting the ribbon just two years after she broke the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe.