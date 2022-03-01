Desiccant dehumidifiers from Ecor Pro are specially designed for boats

Neat and compact, Ecor Pro’s DH1200 INOX (US - EPD50 PRO) desiccant dehumidifier is built for the marine environment and designed to fit in small hulls.

Dehumidifiers are a must for combatting damp on boats.

It’s a problem not only in the cooler waters of the northern hemisphere, where warm moist air coming into contact with the cold hull causes condensation, but in warmer climes, such as off the coast of Florida, where higher humidity has the same effect.

Refrigerant or desiccant dehumidifier?

The advice for boat owners is that a desiccant machine is more efficient and better for the environment at virtually all temperatures, but particularly if it is going to be below 10°C (50°F) for long periods.

Ecor Pro director Martin Gray explains that while refrigerant dehumidifiers are an option, they become increasingly ineffective as the temperature drops and don’t work at all below freezing. At higher temperatures, too, they become unreliable and tend to have a shorter life span.

A desiccant dehumidifier from Ecor Pro does not convert water in the air into liquid which must be pumped away. Instead it absorbs water and uses a heater and fan to vent the warm, saturated air away from the problem area – such as the hull – and out, often through the engine room breather.

Because there is no container of water to be pumped away, there is no danger of a leak, no need to empty the unit and no worrying about blocked pipes or secondary flooding.

The DH1200 INOX/EPD50 PRO combines marine build quality with class-leading performance, energy efficiency and useful automation.

It is specifically built for the marine environment using 316 Marine Grade stainless steel and is compact enough to be used in small hulls, yet it can move 125 cubic metres of air per hour (85cfm). It can be built in or simply carried aboard.

“Reduced carbon footprint”

Martin says that because they incorporate a heater, desiccant dehumidifiers have a superficially higher running cost, but are far more efficient, removing up to four times more water than refrigerant units at lower temperatures. They are also less susceptible to damage.

“In terms of doing the job, a dessicant dehumidifier is far more efficient, cutting energy costs and the owner’s carbon footprint.”

Portable, flexible and safe

The size and portability of the Ecor Pro dehumidifier means it can be used to dry different parts of the boat, including the engine room and cabin, as well as the sail locker, kit and anything else that might get damp.

It can be vented through existing mushroom vents, via the deck area or simply through a window, while the carrying handle leaves one hand free for the hand rail while getting aboard.

Ecor Pro’s commercial grade dehumidifiers are also a must for safety, with some insurance companies now insisting on commercial grade products being used in boats.

Remote humidistat adds controllability

Another benefit with the Ecor Pro model is that it can be fitted with a second, remote humidistat that can even be installed in the boat’s ducting system.

“A humidistat allows you to specify when you want the dehumidifier to cut in,” Martin explains. “It means you can leave it turned off and know that it will turn itself on automatically when the humidity rises and off again when it’s no longer needed.”

A remote humidistat can be placed elsewhere, perhaps in the cabin into which the dry air is vented, allowing more user control.

The 240v DH1200 INOX/EPD50 PRO is one of the smaller machines from Ecor Pro.

It can be screwed into position and will work at any angle – even upside down.

To find out more, visit ecor-pro.com/boat-dehumidifiers