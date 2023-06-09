‘Towing the Drascombe, a racing fleet appeared and like a swarm of locusts gathered around us’

Following a white knuckle marina rescue of three boats during Storm Eunice, Gilbert Park experiences two fairer weather towing adventures

Two more boat rescues – this time without a big storm – were to teach me a lesson in towing.

The first occurred when I went away for a few days in my former boat, a Trusty T23, just before Easter.

I spent the night of Good Friday at anchor in Chichester Harbour near Itchenor so I could be home on the lunch-time tide on the Saturday (my mooring is only available 1.5hr each side of HW).

I took the anchor up, allowing plenty of time to get home, I decided to cross the drying mud at Pilsey Sand as there was a good depth of water and I could see lots of sailing boats doing the same.

I noticed a Drascombe Coaster, a boat I have fond memories of, having owned one about 35 years ago.

It was blowing a Force 4 gusting 5 and only the jib and mizzen were in use, but she was not moving very fast. I waved at the only person on board and he waved back.

On I went, but I noticed he was still waving. Being curious I turned back, the sailor was still waving.

It transpired that something had happened to his centreboard and he had been stuck in the mud for two hours.

His outboard wasn’t working so could I give him a tow?

Racing risk

I did think of a bridle, but figured it was a short tow and didn’t use one.

I went alongside and collected his long rope with a metal clip that I attached to a locking, mooring cleat. When he was ready, off we went.

A racing fleet appeared and like a swarm of locusts gathered around us. I knew they would expect me to get out of their way, but as I was towing I couldn’t.

The risk of one of them careering into the tow rope, as well as the two boats, worried me.

I didn’t have a day sign for towing on board, so I decided to use a sound signal.

The appropriate one for restricted ability to manoeuvre is three blasts, one long and two short, at intervals of not more than two minutes (Rule 35).

