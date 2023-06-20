Seadog of the Month: May the clementine thief

Standard Poodle May claimed a coveted 'Seadog of the Month' slot in Practical Boat Owner magazine – and now she's using her buoyancy aid prize on a circumnavigation of Britain

Meet May, a Standard Poodle with more than a standard aptitude for water, who was PBO’s Seadog of the Month in our June 2023 issue.

May’s crew Sam Samuels and Stephanie Wheeler say: “Nothing phases her, she’s as quiet as an old shoe when we’re sailing but when ashore is full of beans and loves to play. “At Lantic Bay last summer she dashed up the beach and gently stole a clementine from two young women who were sitting admiring the view. Fortunately they thought it was very funny especially when she proceeded to eat the lot!”

May outgrew her first buoyancy aid at nine months old so it was good timing when she was named PBO Seadog of the Month and won a Red Original Dog Buoyancy aid, ready for a circumnavigation of Great Britain in Catriona, Sam and Stephanie’s Cornish Crabbers Pilot Cutter.

See her new buoyancy aid in action around one minute into this video…

May is well travelled dog: at five months old she sailed to the southern Ionian with Sam and Stephanie aboard their former boat, an Astus 20.2 trimaran, and discovered the joys of swimming.

