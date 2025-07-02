The Adjustable Fender Mate for easier mooring

The Adjustable Fender Mate aims to eliminate the need for knots when setting your fenders. Katy Stickland puts it to the test

For most sailors, tying a knot is a bit like breathing; you do not realise you are doing it until the action is completed.

But not all of us find tying knots easy, especially if the dexterity in your fingers has diminished or you have arthritis in your hands.

The Adjustable Fender Mate is a very smart solution to this problem.

It comes in two pieces: a plastic toggle with a strong spring and the plastic Fender Mate, which has two legs and a hole in the middle.

To set it up, you make sure the legs are pointing down and then thread the Fender Mate onto your fender rope.

You then pass the rope through the hole on the toggle and move it down the rope, before tying a knot towards the end of the rope (it is best to leave a hand’s width between the toggle and the knot).

To set the fender, place the Fender Mate under the guard rail, making sure the legs are pointing down and then the toggle goes between the legs.

To adjust, you press the toggle button and pull down on the rope. I found it easy to set up, and if needed, there is even an instructional video on the Marine Innovations YouTube channel.

I tested it on a recent charter holiday with two inexperienced crew who were on fender duty every time we moored.

In the busy harbour, this made their experience a lot less stressful when rafting up or coming alongside.

Admittedly, it took a while for us to fully trust it, especially the skipper who has been tying knots onboard since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.

But the Fender Mate won us over. It kept the fender in place the entire time, with no slippage or movement, even when we were battered around by the wash of the ferry.

It is suitable for 8mm to 14mm rope.

Buy the Adjustable Fender Mate direct from Marine Innovations