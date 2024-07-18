Hebridean wind vane: testing the DIY self-steering gear

There are a few things on a boat you really can’t do without. Rig, sails, kettle – and, if you’re single- or short-handed, or in the habit of offshore passage-making, I’d add windvanes to the list.

In our technological world, the obvious choice is an electronic autopilot.

The latest models are gyro-stabilised, and switching to auto really is as simple as pressing a button.

They can steer a course, steer to wind or follow a route, and often manage to do so better than a person.

They have two major problems, though: battery consumption, and complexity to maintain.

Although there’s often more an intelligent user can do to fix faults than the manufacturers would have us believe, doing so under way is nigh impossible.

The alternative, and the choice of ocean sailors the world over, is wind self-steering.

With no electronics, there’s no power issue, and if they break, they can usually be fixed under way. Added to which, they’re whisper-quiet.

Slocum managed to sail around the world with the tiller pegged (and a ghost on the helm), but most boats require a little more help.

Some respond well to simple sheet-to-tiller arrangements while trim-tab systems work well for long-keelers, but for more modern hull shapes with lesser directional stability, the servo pendulum has become the system of choice.

However, off-the-peg systems will set you back between thousands of pounds, depending on the size of your boat and how customised the vane is for your needs.

Another option is to build it yourself.

Windvane self-steering systems have been a rich vein of DIY ingenuity for years – Blondie Hasler springs to mind, and there are many perfectly good systems developed by less well-known mariners.

The Hebridean wind vane

But there’s a lot of trial and error in achieving a successful DIY design.

John Fleming’s Hebridean wind vane offers a compromise solution – a windvane which has been tried and tested, but which you build yourself.

Initially sold as a set of plans and suitable for yachts with up to a metre of stern freeboard, John designed the Hebridean to be easily assembled from wood and stainless steel using simple tools.

This later developed into a basic kit which included sufficient raw stainless steel to make the components but left the customer to source the timber.

Two versions were then sold, the Hebridean 1, which included American oak for the frame and paddle, all the metal components, prefabricated ready for bolting to the frame, carbon-fibre for the vane and push-rod, and all the fastenings and the Hebridean 2 kit which did not include the timber, but is otherwise identical.

Today, the only Hebridean available to buy is the Hebridean H2 Kit, which excludes the hardwood for the frame and paddle/pendulum (marine ply for the vane base is supplied). It costs £594 including VAT plus carriage.

John reckons that building a Hebridean wind vane takes a few days’ work.

So, it seems that for a modest outlay and a bit of time in the garage, you can join the ranks of offshore sailors sitting back while the boat sails itself into the wide blue yonder.

Tempting –but does it work?

Building the Hebridean wind vane

We visited Jeff Glass, who keeps his Jaguar 25 Rojan at Lowestoft Cruising Club.

Together with fellow club member Jerry Harrison, they built a Hebridean wind vane over the course of two weekends, with a couple of evenings thrown in.

Jeff built his windvane from the original basic kit and plans, sourcing American oak from a local supplier.

It took about 12 hours of drilling, cutting, filing and polishing to complete the metal fabrication.

Apparently, John Fleming judged the raw materials to a nicety – offcuts were minimal, down to the point that when one bolt was cut in two, both parts were used!

The Hebridean may shortcut the DIY design process by offering a product which is known to work, but you still need to work out how best to fit it to your own boat.

Rojan has a transom-hung rudder, so Jeff and Jerry devised a stainless steel bracket to set the Hebridean aft of the rudder, at the same time allowing it to hinge up out of the water.

Patterned in paper, they had the parts laser cut for a neat finish.

Another alteration they made was to add a worm and gear arrangement by which the angle of the vane can be adjusted from the helm.

It’s a neat system and irons out a potential flaw in the original design, which requires you to lean over the transom to adjust the vane using a clamp.

The Hebridean Afloat

Time and tide were not on our side in Lowestoft, but fortunately, the wind was, a moderate breeze giving plenty for the sails and vane to work.

Dodging the sandbanks left us with limited water to play with, but Jeff’s local knowledge allowed us to sail Rojan on all points of sail.

Deploying the Hebridean was straightforward – Jeff simply connects the steering lines to the tiller with a couple of clam cleats, sets the vane angle and off you go.

When not in use, the vane trails easily, or can be hinged up to reduce drag.

The design also allows it to be easily lifted off and folded flat for storage.

In light apparent winds, a bungee is used to lift the vane a little, which helps compensate for the effect of gravity on the paddle and, as a bonus, reduces the weight on the side rudder pintles to lower friction.

Despite a sloppy sea which tended to knock the boat off course, the vane performed well on all points of sail, including downwind – which can present problems for wind self-steering owing to low apparent wind.

The powerful vane and servo pendulum system took control of the boat to the extent that it could still steer a course with the sails badly set.

It took Jeff a couple of minutes after each course change to optimise the angle of the vane, but this is unlikely to be a problem for passagemakers.

Verdict on the Hebridian wind vane

I am impressed. Our test was only short, but the Hebridean seems to offer a powerful, reliable self-steering system at a fraction of the cost of an off-the-peg model.

If you value peace, maintainability and battery charge, this is worth a look.

