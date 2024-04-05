My verdict on the Rooster Aquafleece Robe after testing it over the winter

The Rooster Aquafleece Robe is the first watersports robe with a removable lining. Katy Stickland tests it over the winter while swimming and walking in all weathers

I have been thinking about buying a changing robe for a while but was always put off by the fact the linings were permanently in place, which is why the Rooster Aquafleece Robe caught my eye.

This is the only changing robe I know of with a detachable fleece lining, making it versatile and easy to wash and dry.

This really appealed to me as space at home and on board our boat is limited, so having a garment that can perform more than one function and be used for sailing, dog walking and swimming, is a plus.

Can the Rooster Aquafleece Robe cope with the British weather?

The robe is made from PU laminated and bonded fleece (88% Polyester, 12% PU) and has a recycled polyester lining.

The outer shell, which is taped, promises to be waterproof, windproof and durable.

It certainly lived up to this claim when I joined my sister-in-law and her friends for a walk along the coastal footpath on The Mumbles in Wales.

We were battered with 28mph (Force 6) winds and driving rain, but while others were more than a little soggy when we stopped for lunch, my clothes were mainly dry, as was my hair, thanks to the elasticated hoods of the robe and lining. The soft zipper cover also meant my chin was chaffe free!

The cuffs of my jumper were the only parts of my clothing that were damp.

The Rooster Aquafleece Robe does have adjustable Velcro cuffs and the fleece lining has elasticated cuffs but these were not tight enough so the rain still found its way in and trickled down my arm.

The rest of me was bone dry, as were the fleece-lined hand and internal pockets; making them ideal for carrying electronics, like my phone.

The robe dried out quickly as we drank coffee in the local cafe, which was a blessing, given the weather worsened in the afternoon. I was also toasty warm throughout the walk.

Cold-water swimming

During the winter, I have worn this numerous times after swimming, and have been impressed with the wicking ability of the fleece. It means I have warmed up quickly after getting out of the water.

The two-way zip is also large and easy to do up, ideal for when my hands are white with cold! It has certainly made swimming over the winter much easier and more appealing.

The Rooster Aquafleece Robe has also been useful onboard, especially on chilly, wet days where I could put on the robe to warm up and dry off.

This robe is unisex and comes in two sizes – small/medium and large/x-large.

Being 5ft 8 inches and a size 12, I opted for the small/medium which did fit well (apart from the baggy cuffs on the lining).

The robe reached just above my knees and there was enough room for getting changed with ease.

But, if you are a lot smaller, I suspect the Rooster Aquafleece Robe would be too big. Perhaps in the future, small, medium, large and x-large could be offered for a better fit.

Overall, the Rooster Aquafleece Robe is well thought out and represents good value, given that it doubles up as a changing robe and coat which is comfortable to wear for most of the year.

