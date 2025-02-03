How waterproof are the Xtratuf Kiata trainers?

The Xtratuf Kiata trainers claim to be 100% waterproof, so Katy Stickland put them to the test

From the start, the Xtratuf Kiata trainers were so comfy to wear, with or without socks, and have never given me a rub or blister.

There is an elasticated upper, a bit like a sock, which fits snuggly around your foot and the insole is cushioned to give your foot extra support.

It is also perforated so it allows air movement and breathability.

I have fairly wide feet and found they were roomy enough; I am usually a UK size 7 and the fit was true.

There is a handy loop on the back of the trainer so you can easily pull them on or off and the laces help deliver a good fit.

What was really impressive thought was the 3D knit upper which came with a claim of being 100% waterproof.

I was sceptical at first, but having worn them onboard throughout the (mainly soggy) UK summer and spent time walking in them during the autumn and winter (sometimes crossing streams and bogs and taking the dog out in the rain), this claim has held up.

While sailing in them, we never experienced any proper heavy weather (just showers and the odd squall) so I wondered how they would perform.

To try and replicate these conditions, I wore them in the bath while spraying a shower head directly onto the fabric for two minutes; no water came in.

The sole is made from a rubber compound and is non-marking. They gave solid traction on wet decks and on uneven ground while walking, including crossing a rocky streambed.

I have also washed them on a cold wash in the washing machine (to get rid of mud from a trip to the woods) and they have come up well although they took several days to dry because of the waterproof material.

Frustratingly, these trainers are only available to buy at Xtratuf’s US website

The Xtratuf Kiata trainers are available in Men UK sizes 6-11 (half sizes available), 12, 13 and Women UK sizes 3-8 (half sizes available), 9

Buy the Xtratif Kiata direct at xtratuf.com.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence