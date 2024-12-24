Does the Henri Lloyd Smart Therm jacket really provide targeted warm, wicking and ventilation? We put it to the test

The Henri Lloyd Smart Therm jacket promises targeted warmth, wicking and ventilation through advanced body mapping. James Wood puts it to the test

Predicting the UK weather is anyone’s guess, so choosing the right coat for a day on the coast is tricky.

Take along a heavy jacket and you risk sweltering if the sun decides to come out. Pack light with a waterproof outer and you end up shivering if you get caught in a shower.

The Henri Lloyd Smart Therm could be the answer; it’s super lightweight and combines a water-repellent outer with a warm thermal wadding that keeps you snug when the wind gets up.

This mid-layer is designed to deliver targeted warmth, wicking, ventilation and stretch.

It’s also breathable and has a stretch Y panel along the back which means you can undertake some mild physical activity without getting sweaty.

After a week of scrambling the beaches of the Pembrokeshire coast, I can attest that the outer fabric is tough enough to withstand some rough treatment and snagging.

The zipped pockets are handy, though perhaps a fleece lining (like that inside the jacket) would be a little more cosy on a cold day, and the lack of a hood means you’ll need to think about taking along some headwear.

The garment has some nice touches such as elasticated cuffs and reflective strips on the nape of the neck and the cuffs.

The Henri Lloyd Smart Therm jacket is also made from three different recycled fabrics and uses PFC-free Durable Water Repellent (DWR)-treated shell fabric.

It is available in sizes XS-XXL.

Buy the Henri Lloyd Smart Therm jacket at www.henrilloyd.com

