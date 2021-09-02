October 2021

Packed with new and used boats, plus models you can build yourself – even an electric powered toy tugboat you can ride in with a passenger – this is an issue of PBO (on sale at Southampton Boat Show 2021) not to be missed!

BOATS AND CRUISING

Fast cruisers to sail for a blast

16 small boats – new, second-hand and self-build – that are a blast to sail

Hallberg-Rassy reviewed

45 years of family boatbuilding and some great cruising yachts

Build a mini tugboat

How you can make a small, fun boat for children to sail

Mediterranean France and Italy in a motorsailer

Smart Mediterranean marinas and stunning cliff-edge villages

Skipper trouble

Why a competent skipper is required to address the small details before a big problem occurs

Solomon Islands

Cruising the Florida Islands, the Russell Islands and Malita: Discovering a paradise where other cruisers feared to sail

It’s good to talk

Mooring to a telephone box in Malchow in the Lake District of the former East Germany wasn’t such a good idea!

‘I’m very much alive’

A tale of wartime heroism and a seaborne rescue from St Malo

EVENTS AND NEW GEAR

Southampton Boat Show preview

The UK’s biggest boat show is back!

Marine electronics

Check out the latest in multifunction displays and more at the Boat Show

Tried & tested

Portable water purification, work coveralls and boat cleaning products

BOATYARD AND PRACTICAL

PBO Project Boat interior survey

Find out what the experts look for during a boat survey

Should you insure?

Useful advice for prospective project boat owners

Tidy lines with a splice

How to splice a continuous loop for a furling drum line

How to stow and retrieve items on your boat

Spend less time hunting for things on board the boat

Seamanlike tips

Reader boating ideas that might just work for you, too

Classic nameboard

Using kitchen technology to create a boat nameboard