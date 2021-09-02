October 2021

Packed with new and used boats, plus models you can build yourself – even an electric powered toy tugboat you can ride in with a passenger – this is an issue of PBO (on sale at Southampton Boat Show 2021) not to be missed!
BOATS AND CRUISING
Fast cruisers to sail for a blast
16 small boats – new, second-hand and self-build – that are a blast to sail
Hallberg-Rassy reviewed
45 years of family boatbuilding and some great cruising yachts
Build a mini tugboat
How you can make a small, fun boat for children to sail
Mediterranean France and Italy in a motorsailer
Smart Mediterranean marinas and stunning cliff-edge villages
Skipper trouble
Why a competent skipper is required to address the small details before a big problem occurs
Solomon Islands
Cruising the Florida Islands, the Russell Islands and Malita: Discovering a paradise where other cruisers feared to sail
It’s good to talk
Mooring to a telephone box in Malchow in the Lake District of the former East Germany wasn’t such a good idea!
‘I’m very much alive’
A tale of wartime heroism and a seaborne rescue from St Malo
EVENTS AND NEW GEAR
Southampton Boat Show preview
The UK’s biggest boat show is back!
Marine electronics
Check out the latest in multifunction displays and more at the Boat Show
Tried & tested
Portable water purification, work coveralls and boat cleaning products
BOATYARD AND PRACTICAL
PBO Project Boat interior survey
Find out what the experts look for during a boat survey
Should you insure?
Useful advice for prospective project boat owners
Tidy lines with a splice
How to splice a continuous loop for a furling drum line
How to stow and retrieve items on your boat
Spend less time hunting for things on board the boat
Seamanlike tips
Reader boating ideas that might just work for you, too
Classic nameboard
Using kitchen technology to create a boat nameboard