Snotter trick – how to prolong the life of your sealant

There's no polite way to describe this... but it'll certainly keep your sealant from curing in the tube!

Next time you work with a sealant, be sure to leave it hanging, and don’t be tempted to remove the erm… snotty bit that dangles from the bottom.

When we asked Laurie Brebner of Marine & Industrial to give us a hand plugging vent leaks on Project Boat Maximus, he got to work with some Sikaflex 291, which was ideal, being a great sealant with only mild adhesive properties (you don’t want it to stick too hard or you might never get the fitting off in the future).

After removing the deck vent, he generously packed the sealant around the deck and in the screw holes. “You can’t use too much,” he said. “All it will do is just squeeze out, it’s not there to be pretty.”

When Laurie had finished with the sealant he hung the sealant gun on the mast.

“Sikaflex has a shelf life of around 6 to 8 months but cures in the nozzle,” he said. “One trick to do with any sealant, particularly polyurethanes, is to leave the gun hanging. In not too colloquial terms, we call this bit the ‘snotter’. They cure from the tip backwards, so leave the snotter on to stop it from going off.”

Laurie also suggested using masking tape around the end of the nozzle. This slows down the curing process by starving it of any air. “Remember, most sealants cure by absorbing moisture from the atmosphere,” he added.

