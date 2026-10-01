November 2026 – on sale 30 September

Pro tips for twin rudder boat handling; Which small motorboat? How to rejuvenate your old sailing gear; New tech that will soon be on your boat; Mike Golding shares racing yarns and seamanship advice; Test of the new Beneteau Oceais 37.1; Boat care advice from insurers and more!

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Twin rudder boat tactics

The finer art of handling twin-rudder yachts in tight spaces

Mike Golding

The ocean racer shares seamanship tips and racing yarns

Like new again!

How to rejuvenate your old sailing gear

eNav in a Nutshell

The art and science of vectors

Beneteau Oceanis 37.1 tested

An easy-to-sail cruiser

Self-refuelling yacht

Latest advances in solar, wind turbines and hydro-regeneration

Electric plus

Sailing Uma’s refit for Cape Horn and beyond

Through-hull repairs

In-water replacement

Let there be dark!

Fitting new hatch blinds

Fire aboard!

How a cabin fire led to one couple abandoning ship

Boat selling

Why decluttering and dressing up your boat is key to success

Winterisation guide

Insurers reveal their top tips

Power fin sculling

Low tech but effective propulsion system

Dinghy restoration

A National 12 sails again!

In search of lighthouses

Sailing to a Scottish outpost