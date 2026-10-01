November 2026 – on sale 30 September

Pro tips for twin rudder boat handling; Which small motorboat? How to rejuvenate your old sailing gear; New tech that will soon be on your boat; Mike Golding shares racing yarns and seamanship advice; Test of the new Beneteau Oceais 37.1; Boat care advice from insurers and more!
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Twin rudder boat tactics
The finer art of handling twin-rudder yachts in tight spaces
Mike Golding
The ocean racer shares seamanship tips and racing yarns
Like new again!
How to rejuvenate your old sailing gear
eNav in a Nutshell
The art and science of vectors
Beneteau Oceanis 37.1 tested
An easy-to-sail cruiser
Self-refuelling yacht
Latest advances in solar, wind turbines and hydro-regeneration
Electric plus
Sailing Uma’s refit for Cape Horn and beyond
Through-hull repairs
In-water replacement
Let there be dark!
Fitting new hatch blinds
Fire aboard!
How a cabin fire led to one couple abandoning ship
Boat selling
Why decluttering and dressing up your boat is key to success
Winterisation guide
Insurers reveal their top tips
Power fin sculling
Low tech but effective propulsion system
Dinghy restoration
A National 12 sails again!
In search of lighthouses
Sailing to a Scottish outpost