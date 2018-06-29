November 2018

Everyday electrics
Step-by-step guide to fitting a locker light PLUS a guide to using a multimeter
Cruising safety: 12 checks
How to audit safety kit, from PLBs to keelbolts
Bill Dixon boats
Profile of the early career of the prolific designer who made his name drawing Moody yachts
Hull of a job
Preparing, fairing and painting the glassfibre hull of a 50-year-old sea fisher
Fitting a new battery
Duncan Kent on what to think about before adding a battery
Sealing deck fittings
How to ensure your deck fittings don’t leak
Restoring a Rival
William Stanton takes a deep breath before committing to a 40-year-old Rival 34
How to prop up boats
Make the most of your home storage space to keep boats for free
Hebrides cruise
Sam Llewellyn sails from a boatyard in Skye to the lagoon at Ardinamir
Flotilla charter holiday
Not just for beginners: a group of sailing families go stress-free
Windermere
Sailing the still waters of England’s biggest lake
Learning from experience
West Country cruise engine troubles for a new sailing couple
New Gear
High power alternator, an ultra-quiet dehumidifier and a dry bag tested
Time for a rethink on zinc?
Does it make economic sense to swap zinc anodes with aluminium?
PLUS…
The editor's welcome to this month's PBO
‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: How to avoid safe water
Columnist Sam Llewellyn: All that noise
Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Dawn departures
PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop
New regular chandlery offers
News: Golden Globe Race skipper rescued after three days… and more
Regional news: UK’s first national marine park… and more
Readers’ letters: Your views
Ask the experts: MOB recovery concern, foamy oil is a worry in 1GM10 motor… and more