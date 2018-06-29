November 2018

Everyday electrics

Step-by-step guide to fitting a locker light PLUS a guide to using a multimeter

Cruising safety: 12 checks

How to audit safety kit, from PLBs to keelbolts

Bill Dixon boats

Profile of the early career of the prolific designer who made his name drawing Moody yachts

Hull of a job

Preparing, fairing and painting the glassfibre hull of a 50-year-old sea fisher

Fitting a new battery

Duncan Kent on what to think about before adding a battery

Sealing deck fittings

How to ensure your deck fittings don’t leak

Restoring a Rival

William Stanton takes a deep breath before committing to a 40-year-old Rival 34

How to prop up boats

Make the most of your home storage space to keep boats for free

Hebrides cruise

Sam Llewellyn sails from a boatyard in Skye to the lagoon at Ardinamir

Flotilla charter holiday

Not just for beginners: a group of sailing families go stress-free

Windermere

Sailing the still waters of England’s biggest lake

Learning from experience

West Country cruise engine troubles for a new sailing couple

New Gear

High power alternator, an ultra-quiet dehumidifier and a dry bag tested

Time for a rethink on zinc?

Does it make economic sense to swap zinc anodes with aluminium?

Click here to find out more about our latest subscription deals in print.

Or digital format:

…from the UK

…from the USA

…from the Rest of the World

PLUS…

Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: How to avoid safe water

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: All that noise

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Dawn departures

PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: Golden Globe Race skipper rescued after three days… and more

Regional news: UK’s first national marine park… and more

New regular chandlery offers

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: MOB recovery concern, foamy oil is a worry in 1GM10 motor… and more