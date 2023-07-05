August issue – on sale 6 July

How to repair gelcoat like a pro, hull design explained, inflatable canoes and kayaks tested, the legacy of Frank and Margaret Dye, 30 pages of boat DIY knowhow..and more!
Order the August 2023 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Repair gelcoat like a pro
Full step-by-step guide for a smooth finish
Know your boat
Hull design explained, and how it impacts on performance
Frank & Margaret Dye
Legacy of the small-boat sailors
Restoring a wreck
Lessons learned refitting an insurance write-off
e-Cat conversion
Going electric with a motorboat
Organising lines & halyards
Pro tips to prevent lines snagging
Lost at Sea
The story of Thomas Tangvald
Safe mast climbing
Techniques to get you to the top
Electrical connections
Terminal blocks and crimps
One-off fridge
Engine mount replacement
Practical projects
No mess oil filter change, remote rig check
Clive’s boats
Saling fast dinghies
New gear
Coastal oilies, floating sunglasses, long fileboards and more
How NOT to start a boating season
Getting a launch right takes time
Ready to fit bowsprits
Cruising Wales
Touring the Pembrokeshire coast