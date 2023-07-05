August issue – on sale 6 July

How to repair gelcoat like a pro, hull design explained, inflatable canoes and kayaks tested, the legacy of Frank and Margaret Dye, 30 pages of boat DIY knowhow..and more!

Repair gelcoat like a pro

Full step-by-step guide for a smooth finish

Know your boat

Hull design explained, and how it impacts on performance

Frank & Margaret Dye

Legacy of the small-boat sailors

Restoring a wreck

Lessons learned refitting an insurance write-off

e-Cat conversion

Going electric with a motorboat

Organising lines & halyards

Pro tips to prevent lines snagging

Lost at Sea

The story of Thomas Tangvald

Safe mast climbing

Techniques to get you to the top

Electrical connections

Terminal blocks and crimps

One-off fridge

Engine mount replacement

Practical projects

No mess oil filter change, remote rig check

Clive’s boats

Saling fast dinghies

New gear

Coastal oilies, floating sunglasses, long fileboards and more

How NOT to start a boating season

Getting a launch right takes time

Ready to fit bowsprits

Cruising Wales

Touring the Pembrokeshire coast