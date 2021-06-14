Storing your boat ashore? Make sure it’s level: Maximus survey tip

"There's some great compost in here!" Ben Sutcliffe-Davies digs out leaves from Maximus's cockpit locker and offers advice to boat owners

“When boats are stored ashore it’s really important to make sure they’re stored fairly level,” says Ben Sutcliffe-Davies. “Here in the cockpit you’ve ended up with a fantastic compost.”

Ben is looking at the decks of Maximus, a Maxi 84 cruiser, kindly donated to PBO by Daniel Kirtley. Before going ahead with the project boat, we commissioned a pre-purchase survey. Ben started by going around the hull with a moisture meter. He found moisture in this area and in this video he explains why.

“We found some areas of damp outside, which is common with lockers – where everyone chucks their wet ropes and wet equipment – but in this case it’s probably been caused by the fact the boat’s been stored ashore for the best part of two years and there’s nowhere for this water to go but other than into the locker.”

