How to refurbish a scruffy outboard cowling

Rebecca Beck shares how she improved her outboard cowling.



I removed the outboard cowling from a 50hp Yamaha outboard engine that had been sun-damaged and the paint had blistered and bubbled up, writes Rebecca Beck.

It was, therefore, cosmetically in poor condition.

Using a hot-air gun on a medium setting I softened the decals and then easily removed them.

This process took approximately one hour, so removing them and the glue this way saves a lot of time in the long run.

Next, I used a wet and dry 200-grit, firstly by adding a little washing-up liquid, which makes the finish smoother.

Then I moved on to a 400-grit and finally an 800-grit paper until it was smooth to the touch.

Following that I washed and rinsed the cowling down and allowed it to dry.

Once dry I used a tack cloth to remove any dust residue.

After that, I applied a spray paint undercoat, which was applied three times.

I allowed 30 minutes for the paint to dry between coats, then used 800 grit to smooth the surface before applying two coats of spray lacquer, allowing drying time in between.

I used Halfords spray paint as I found the perfect match and it was a lot cheaper than a marine spray paint.

Once the paint was thoroughly dry I replaced the decals (which I’d found were available online). Job done.

