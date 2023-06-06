DIY Boat mosquito net to keep the insects at bay

Dave and Karen Proctor make a boat mosquito net for their companionway

Boat mosquito net to keep the insects at bay

Following a life-altering illness, Karen, my long-suffering wife, and I decided to move to eastern Spain where we could actually afford to retire, writes Dave Proctor.

After a few years we were attracted to buying a boat and got hold of a 50-year-old Albin Vega 27, which we have been renovating ever since.

Now all this seemed pretty idyllic.

Perfect sailing days on a coast known for its afternoon breezes, gorgeous coves to explore, some wonderful marinas, fantastic gastronomy and a lovely little boat to explore it all in.

All was well until we first stayed on board, back in May 2022.

The weather, as you can imagine, was warm (read that as hot for someone who was brought up in England) and the local mosquitoes came to visit us every night for a feast on whatever exposed skin they could find.

It was way too hot to shut up the companionway, we needed to have a flow of air through the boat, but yikes, those mosquito bites did itch.

Now one thing I soon learnt on buying a boat is that if anything has the word ‘marine’ as a prefix, then you can immediately treble the price and so it was with the ‘marine companionway mosquito nets’, for which the vendors selling them wanted at least €80.

